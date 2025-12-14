/Cristiano Ronaldo to join Fast & Furious universe? Vin Diesel teases fans on social media about the collab

Vin Diesel has created a buzz on social media after posting a photo with football icon Cristiano Ronaldo. But it's not the image of the duo that has taken over the internet, but a rumour that the actor has reignited through it. Is Ronaldo joining the Fast & Furious universe?

Vin Diesel teases fans

Diesel recently posted a photo on his social media in which the actor and producer can be seen posing with the footballer. It was posted with a caption, "Everyone asked, would he be in the Fast mythology… I gotta tell you he is a real one. We wrote a role for him…" As soon as the post surfaced on the internet fans started speculating that Ronaldo may debut in Fast & Furious 11, also known as Fast X: Part 2.

Cristiano Ronaldo in Fast & Furious

The initial caption of the post was about Diesel writing a role for Ronaldo years ago for Los Bandoleros (2009), which was a short film that served as a prequel to Fast & Furious. Though the footballer was reportedly considered at the time, the cameo never materialised. However, the edited caption hints that Ronaldo might finally be entering the high-octane franchise.

The tease sent fans into a frenzy, and they are eagerly hoping for an official confirmation about the rumour.

About Fast & Furious 11

It is said to be the last and final chapter of the fan-favourite action saga. Vin Diesel is all set to return as Dominic Toretto along with Dwayne Johnson (Hobbs), Jason Momoa (Dante Reyes), and Jason Statham (Deckard Shaw). Reportedly, the film will also feature the return of Brian O'Conner, played by the late Paul Walker. Fast & Furious 11 is expected to release in April 2027.