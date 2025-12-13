/Tom Cruise’s space movie reportedly scrapped - Is Donald Trump the reason?



Tom Cruise is one of the most loved action heroes in the world. Over the years, he has performed almost every kind of stunt imaginable, from climbing skyscrapers to jumping out of aeroplanes. In 2020, it was announced that Cruise was set to shoot a film in outer space in collaboration with Elon Musk and NASA.

Five years later, it has now been learned that the dream of watching Cruise perform a stunt in space may remain unfulfilled. The Mission Impossible star’s ambitious space project is reportedly no longer in the works, as Cruise is not at all interested to seek favour from US President Donald Trump.

Is Tom Cruise’s SpaceX NASA movie scrapped? Here's what we know

Tom Cruise’s untitled and unscripted space film is reportedly no longer in development. According to reports, the reason is political.

The film was supposed to be shot in space and required collaboration with SpaceX and NASA. However, with Donald Trump serving as the US President, Cruise and his team would need permission from the federal government to proceed. Reportedly, the actor is reluctant to seek a favour.

A source told Page Six, “From what I understand, they would need NASA coordination to do the movie, and supposedly Tom Cruise did not want to ask Donald Trump for a favor. You’d need permission from the federal government.”

The source added, “Tom didn’t want to ask for political reasons.”

Cruise has stayed away from politics, and wishes to be away from it.

What do we know more about the Tom Cruise's space movie?

The film, which was expected to make history by making Cruise the first actor to shoot a movie in space, has reportedly been put on the back burner, or even on hold forever.

While little is known about the project, it was said to be a space-set action adventure with a budget of around $200 million.

The news got confirmed when Trump-appointed NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine shared a post on X in 2020.

“NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality.” Bridenstine’s tweet has been deleted.