/The Mask actor Peter Greene dies at 60, condolences pour in from fans

Renowned Hollywood actor Peter Greene, who is best known for portraying roles in several projects, including Kiss & Tell, Blue Streak, Training, Life on Mars and New York New York, has reportedly passed away at the age of 60. His death was reportedly confirmed by his manager, Gregg Edwards. But what was the main cause of death? Let's delve in to know more details.

What is the exact cause of death of Peter Greene? Tributes pour in from netizens

According to a report by NBC News, the actor's manager, Edwards, said that the authorities went to Greene's house for a wellness check after music was heard playing in his apartment for more than 24 hours. The Pulp Fiction star spoke to his manager earlier in the week. He was found dead inside his Lower East Side apartment in New York City. However, his manager did not disclose the exact cause of his death.

Soon after the news of his death spread like wildfire, netizens took to social media platforms to pay tribute and offer condolences. One user wrote, "Goodbye to the legend. R.I.P. (1965-2025).

Another user wrote, "RIP Peter Greene. I just watched him in Pulp Fiction weeks ago. He was great in it, as he always has been, playing villains."

All about Peter Greene

Greene was born on October 8, 1965, in Montclair, New Jersey. He ran away from home at the age of 15 and was homeless for a few years. He did not pursue a career in acting until his mid-20s. He initially landed several roles in cinema and television in the early 1990s.

Peter Greene was best known for his roles in the 1994 films The Mask, in which he played the main antagonist Dorian Tyrell, and Pulp Fiction, where he portrayed Zed, a sadistic security guard, rapist, and serial killer. Apart from The Mask, Peter Greene has been part of several films, including Judgement Night, Pulp Fiction, The Usual Suspects, Under Siege 2: Dark Territory, Lowball, Do Me a Favor, Double Tap, The Rich Man's Wife, Kiss & Tell, Permanent Midnight and Blue Streak, among others.