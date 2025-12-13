Google Preferred
  Wion
  /Hollywood
  Hailee Steinfeld-Josh Allen to become parents soon! Actress announces pregnancy

Hailee Steinfeld-Josh Allen to become parents soon! Actress announces pregnancy

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Dec 13, 2025, 15:15 IST | Updated: Dec 13, 2025, 15:29 IST
Hailee Steinfeld-Josh Allen to become parents soon! Actress announces pregnancy

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Photograph: (Instagram)

Story highlights

Actress Hailee Steinfeld is all set to welcome her first baby with her husband, Josh Allen. The couple had tied the knot in May this year. Read to know more.

Actress Hailee Steinfeld and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen are set to embrace parenthood! The couple, who tied the knot in May this year, are expecting their first baby and announced it on social media with a sweet, adorable post. Excited fans congratulated the duo for their new life.

Hailee Steinfeld's announcement of pregnancy on social media

In a sweet Instagram post, the Sinners actress and NFL quarterback star, in which Steinfeld showed off her baby bump while wearing a top that had 'Mother' written on it and posing alongside Allen.

At the end of the announcement video, the couple held hands as the camera panned down to a tiny snowman in between them. Followed by a singular red heart emoji. Celebrities including Millie Bobby Brown, Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bailey, Meghan Trainor, Sophie Turner and Taylor Lautner were among others who congratulated the couple.

Fans took photos, wished them the best and gave their blessings. One user wrote, "I knew this would've happened sooner or later, but congratulations, you two. Oh my God." Another user wrote, "She was hiding a baby under that dress! So happy for them!!" “Someone fell to their knees and is punching the air right now. It's okay to cry, bro,” wrote the third user.

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen began dating in May 2023. The couple confirmed their relationship in July 2024. Allen then proposed to Steinfeld on November 2, 2024, followed by engagement one year later. They tied the knot on May 31, 2025, in California.

About Hailee Steinfeld

She had her breakthrough with the western film True Grit (2010), which earned her various accolades, including nominations for an Academy Award and a BAFTA Award.

Hailee gained wider recognition for her roles in the Pitch Perfect film series (2015–2017) and The Edge of Seventeen (2016), which earned her a Golden Globe nomination. She has also starred in Ender's Game (2013), Begin Again (2013), Bumblebee (2018), and Sinners (2025). She voiced Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) and its 2023 sequel, and Vi in the Netflix series Arcane (2021–2024).

About the Author

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

