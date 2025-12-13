/ Hailee Steinfeld-Josh Allen to become parents soon! Actress announces pregnancy

Actress Hailee Steinfeld and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen are set to embrace parenthood! The couple, who tied the knot in May this year, are expecting their first baby and announced it on social media with a sweet, adorable post. Excited fans congratulated the duo for their new life.

Hailee Steinfeld's announcement of pregnancy on social media

In a sweet Instagram post, the Sinners actress and NFL quarterback star, in which Steinfeld showed off her baby bump while wearing a top that had 'Mother' written on it and posing alongside Allen.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

At the end of the announcement video, the couple held hands as the camera panned down to a tiny snowman in between them. Followed by a singular red heart emoji. Celebrities including Millie Bobby Brown, Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bailey, Meghan Trainor, Sophie Turner and Taylor Lautner were among others who congratulated the couple.

Fans took photos, wished them the best and gave their blessings. One user wrote, "I knew this would've happened sooner or later, but congratulations, you two. Oh my God." Another user wrote, "She was hiding a baby under that dress! So happy for them!!" “Someone fell to their knees and is punching the air right now. It's okay to cry, bro,” wrote the third user.

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen began dating in May 2023. The couple confirmed their relationship in July 2024. Allen then proposed to Steinfeld on November 2, 2024, followed by engagement one year later. They tied the knot on May 31, 2025, in California.

About Hailee Steinfeld

She had her breakthrough with the western film True Grit (2010), which earned her various accolades, including nominations for an Academy Award and a BAFTA Award.