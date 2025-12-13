/American singer-songwriter Abraham Quintanilla, father of musical legend Selena, dies at 86

Abraham Quintanilla, a popular singer, songwriter, and record producer from America, who was the father and manager of Tejano singer Selena, has reportedly died at the age of 86. Reportedly, his passing away was announced by his son, A.B. Quintanilla III, who shared a photo of his father on social media.

Exact cause of death of Abraham Quintanilla revealed?

Abraham Quintanilla's son A.B. Quintanilla III took to Instagram and wrote, "It's with a heavy heart to let you guys know that my dad passed away today." However, the exact cause of death has not been revealed yet.

Soon after the news of his death spread, many took to social media platforms to pay their condolences. One user on X wrote, "1939-2025: Abraham Quintanilla Jr. has passed away at the age of 86. My condolences go out to the Quintanillas, Los Dinos, and everyone who got the chance to work with Mr. Quintanilla. May he finally be able to see his daughter again."

Another user wrote, “RIP Abraham Quintanilla! No more thoughts of your youngest daughter leaving you! You will get to see your beloved Selena again finally after 30 long years! She will be waiting for you now! Heavenly peace and blessings!”

All about Abraham Quintanilla

Abraham Quintanilla was the father of the musical legend Selena. He began his music career as a member of the singing group the Dinos in 1956. He left the group in the late 1960s and initially retired from music to raise a family. After discovering Selena's singing talent, he created the band Selena y Los Dinos, composed of Selena and her two older siblings, A.B. Quintanilla and Suzette Quintanilla. Under his management, the group became a major success in the Tejano genre.