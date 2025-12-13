/Yearender 2025: Scandals to lawsuits! Controversies that shook South Korean showbiz industry

The Korean entertainment industry this year has faced several controversies, be it lawsuits or political scandals. Read to know more.
K-pop controversies frequently involve cases such as drug use, police corruption, celebrity misconduct, and other similar issues. The K-pop and K-drama industries have faced numerous scandals. This year was a chaotic one, and the repercussions have led to many celebrities losing multi-million-dollar contracts and shows and even facing lawsuits. This shows how fragile fame and public trust can be once controversy erupts.
The controversy involving South Korean actor Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron erupted in February 2025 after her suicide. It became a topic of discussion when photos of the duo got leaked, and messages hinted that they were dating when she was a minor, which later led to public backlash. Although Kim Soo Hyun and his legal team denied the allegations, the damage was far beyond. He also appeared for a press conference, which happened in March.
The controversy involving the trio began when HYBE reportedly initiated an audit of ADOR's management and accused CEO Min Hee-jin of plotting to take over. With the conflict spilling to the public, Min Hee Jin said in a press conference that she felt betrayed. Later HYBE filed a police complaint against her for breach of trust. The involvement of the girl group came in when they supported the CEO and stated that there was a toxic work environment and incidents of workplace harassment and discrimination. Later followed a series of legal battles.
K-pop girl group AESPA member Karina sparked political controversy when she posted photos wearing a red jacket with the number 2, and some interpreted it as support for a conservative candidate during election season. Although she later deleted the post and issued a public apology.
The controversy involving Kiss of Life member Julie is when she faced backlash for a birthday livestream event, which was assumed to be a form of cultural appropriation and for perpetuating racial stereotypes of Black and Latino cultures. The controversy led to multiple apologies from the group and their agency, S2 Entertainment. The group was even removed from the KCON LA lineup.
BTS member Jungkook got involved in a controversy post his military discharge in June 2025. The K-pop idol faced backlash when he was seen wearing a hat with the slogan 'Make Tokyo Great Again' during a J-Hope concert rehearsal, a phrase used by Japanese far-right groups. This move caused a stir, and later Jungkook expressed regret for failing to recognize the phrase's significance.
The charity event scandal refers to the backlash against a magazine's annual Love Your W breast cancer awareness gala, which was held in October. It was attended by several K-pop stars and actors, which was criticised for just being a lavish drinking party rather than focusing on the actual cause.