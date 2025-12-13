/Yearender 2025: Scandals to lawsuits! Controversies that shook South Korean showbiz industry

The controversy involving the trio began when HYBE reportedly initiated an audit of ADOR's management and accused CEO Min Hee-jin of plotting to take over. With the conflict spilling to the public, Min Hee Jin said in a press conference that she felt betrayed. Later HYBE filed a police complaint against her for breach of trust. The involvement of the girl group came in when they supported the CEO and stated that there was a toxic work environment and incidents of workplace harassment and discrimination. Later followed a series of legal battles.