  Mardaani 3 x review: Netizens hail Rani Mukerji's crime thriller 'hard-hitting' and 'worth-watching'

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Jan 30, 2026, 19:22 IST | Updated: Jan 30, 2026, 19:34 IST
Rani Mukerji in Mardaani 3 Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Mardaani 3, starring Rani Mukerji in the lead role, was released in cinemas today, and netizens are already praising the intense performance by the cast. Helmed by Abhiraj Minawala, the film also stars Mallika Prasad and Jisshu Sengupta, among others. 

Rani Mukerji is back in a cop avatar with the third installment of Mardaani. The first installment of the action-thriller had been released in 2014 and had received positive reviews from the audience. Helmed by Abhiraj Minawala, Mardaani 3 released in cinemas today, i.e, on January 30 and has garnered praises from netizens. Let's delve in to know the reaction of fans on social media.

Verdict of Mardaani 3 on social media

Soon after Mardaani 3 was released, many took to social media to express their views. One user wrote, “One word review: Mardaani 3 – powerful, intense, relevant, captivating... #RaniMukerji returns in top form, delivering a ferocious, no-holds-barred performance... a gripping battle of courage and justice.” #Mardaani3review."

Another user wrote, "Gripping from start to end. Bold performances, hard-hitting scenes, and a story that stays with you long after the credits roll. Truly worth watching. #MustWatchMardaani3."

“It is top-notch, while the action choreography further elevates the experience. Final word? #Mardaani3 is a worthy addition to the franchise and a must-watch for fans of gritty, content-driven cinema,” wrote the third user.

Another social media user wrote, "Mardaani 3 – Relentless. Ruthless. Ready. Composite Buzz: High sentiment: medium intent to watch: 57.6%. This isn't a trailer. It's a warning. See her take the hunt to the big screen – book your tickets now."

All about Mardaani 3

Mardaani 3 tells the story of Shivani, who risks everything in a race against time to 93 young missing girls of our country, again highlighting a heinous crime happening against girls in this highly-anticipated threequel of India's only hit female-led franchise.

Apart from Rani Mukerji, the film also stars Mallika Prasad, Jisshu Sengupta and Janki Bodiwala among others.

