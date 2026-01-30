/Mardaani 3 x review: Netizens hail Rani Mukerji's crime thriller 'hard-hitting' and 'worth-watching'

Rani Mukerji is back in a cop avatar with the third installment of Mardaani. The first installment of the action-thriller had been released in 2014 and had received positive reviews from the audience. Helmed by Abhiraj Minawala, Mardaani 3 released in cinemas today, i.e, on January 30 and has garnered praises from netizens. Let's delve in to know the reaction of fans on social media.

Verdict of Mardaani 3 on social media

Soon after Mardaani 3 was released, many took to social media to express their views. One user wrote, “One word review: Mardaani 3 – powerful, intense, relevant, captivating... #RaniMukerji returns in top form, delivering a ferocious, no-holds-barred performance... a gripping battle of courage and justice.” #Mardaani3review."

Another user wrote, "Gripping from start to end. Bold performances, hard-hitting scenes, and a story that stays with you long after the credits roll. Truly worth watching. #MustWatchMardaani3."

“It is top-notch, while the action choreography further elevates the experience. Final word? #Mardaani3 is a worthy addition to the franchise and a must-watch for fans of gritty, content-driven cinema,” wrote the third user.

Another social media user wrote, "Mardaani 3 – Relentless. Ruthless. Ready. Composite Buzz: High sentiment: medium intent to watch: 57.6%. This isn't a trailer. It's a warning. See her take the hunt to the big screen – book your tickets now."

All about Mardaani 3

Mardaani 3 tells the story of Shivani, who risks everything in a race against time to 93 young missing girls of our country, again highlighting a heinous crime happening against girls in this highly-anticipated threequel of India's only hit female-led franchise.