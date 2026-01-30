Google Preferred
Published: Jan 30, 2026, 18:10 IST | Updated: Jan 30, 2026, 18:10 IST
Poster of Varanasi Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

SS Rajamouli, titled Varanasi, which will star Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra, will release in April 2027 ,coinciding with the festivals of Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, and Ram Navami.

The wait is finally over! SS Rajamouli’s highly-anticipated film Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, has finally got a release date. As rumoured, the movie will hit the big screen worldwide on April 7, 2027.


The much-awaited magnum opus is one of the most anticipated Rajamouli films. Especially considering the director’s history of delivering blockbusters, movie buffs are super excited to see what the filmmaker is preparing to serve this time.


Varanasi release date out: Here’s when the movie is set to release

Taking to the official handle of the movie, the makers shared a new poster featuring the release date, which is April 7, 2027.

In November 2025, the makers unveiled the title of the movie at a massive fan event called GlobeTrotter at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, in the presence of fans and media from across the globe.

During the title reveal event, the makers also showcased the teaser, giving the world its first glimpse into the world of Varanasi.


The plot of the movie is still under wraps, but based on the teaser and the characters, the film appears to be inspired by Indian history and Hindu mythology, connecting it with the modern world.

In the movie, Mahesh Babu is playing the role of Rudra. In the first-look poster, the superstar is seen sitting on Nandi while holding a trishul, which holds deep significance in Hinduism, once again hinting at the film’s mythological connection.

The teaser revolves around different centuries and key events, including the mythological saga, and one such is the Ramayana.

Chopra will be making her comeback to Indian screens, and she's playing the role of Mandakini. The first photo has the actress holding a gun as she dons a saree. Meanwhile, Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the sinister, ruthless, powerful antagonist Kumbha.

