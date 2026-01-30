/Border to Darr : Sunny Deol's 5 highest-rated movies and where to watch them

Sunny Deol, the 68-year-old actor, is ruling the box office with Border 2. As the movie continues to dominate the box office, let's take a look at the actor's top five highest-rated movies that you should rewatch.
Sunny Deol has solidified his legacy as one of Bollywood's popular stars with a career spanning over four decades. After the massive success of Gadar 2, Sunny is again impressing fans with Border 2 and its nostalgia factor. Based on IMDb ratings, here are the top 5 highest-rated movies of Deol and where to watch them.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar
JP Dutta's 1997 war action film features Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Jackie Shroff, and many more. It follows the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War, showcasing the bravery of a small Indian Army battalion against a larger Pakistani force in the Rajasthan desert.
Where to watch: Apple TV
In a powerful legal drama, Sunny Deol plays Govind alongside Meenakshi Seshadri as Damini, a housemaid who was raped by her brother-in-law. After raising her voice, her in-laws threw her out of the house, and she finds support in a disgraced, alcoholic lawyer, Govind, who fights the case for her victory.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5
A classic Bollywood action-drama revolves around Ajay Mehra (Sunny Deol), an amateur boxer who seeks vengeance against a corrupt businessman, Balwant Rai (Amrish Puri), for trapping him in his brother’s murder.
Where to watch: Netflix
The romantic thriller centres on Sunil Malhotra (Sunny Deol) and Rahul Mishra (Shah Rukh Khan). Rahul is obsessed with Kiran (Juhi Chawla) and stalks her constantly. When Kiran gets engaged to Sunil, a navy officer, it increases Rahul's rage, forcing him to take decisive action to make Kiran his own.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Sunny Deol plays Tara Singh, a truck driver who falls in love with Sakeena (Ameesha Patel), a Pakistani woman. They marry each other and build a happy life. However, their happiness is short-lived when Sakeena travels to Pakistan to meet her family, where her father forces her to stay back. To reunite with his wife, Tara Singh goes to Pakistan, leading to action and drama.