Kangana Ranaut’s parliament saree game is unmissable: 5 looks you can recreate

Beyond her acting, and her controversial comments, Kangana Ranaut has successfully shifted the focus to her appearances in the Indian Parliament, redefining political fashion.
Kangana Ranaut's fashion choices for political, parliamentary, and formal events are defined as power dressing that seamlessly blends traditional Indian handloom with modern and luxurious statements. Aside from her controversies, Ranaut is well-known for her stunning attire, which she wears in a sophisticated and stylish manner.
For the Parliament session, Kangana Ranaut was spotted wearing a navy blue silk saree paired with a stunning long coat featuring detailed borders. She completed her traditional look with tan-colored loafers and a luxury satchel bag.
This outfit is one of the most chic and modern looks, showing how Ranaut transformed a traditional look into a contemporary style. The actress is wearing a royal blue handloom saree, and to add a modern touch, she paired it with a long overcoat and dark brown boots, elevating the winter fashion game. She wore her signature sunglasses, which enhanced her look even more.
Kangana was spotted wearing a light shade of linen saree with big checks. To make it winter-worthy, the actress layered it with a matching, full-sleeved, pale yellow sweater as a substitute for a traditional blouse. The look is overall very chic and elegant.
On one of the winter mornings, Kangana stepped out wearing a pastel-coloured mulmul saree, which she paired with a pink checkered blazer and her signature sunglasses. She completed her look with a Burberry bag and high-heeled suede boots. Kangana proves that power dressing is not that difficult and can be styled in different ways.
Ranaut is seen in a vibrant pink and green printed saree, along with a sharply cut, double-breasted black blazer layered over the saree and black boots. The outfit is entirely modest, and what made it more elegant was her choice to wear minimalist accessories, such as simple earrings, dark sunglasses, and a structured tan handbag that adds boldness and confidence to the persona.
Kangana Ranaut's look is a fusion of traditional Indian attire and modern winter layering. She wore a cream-colored handloom-printed saree with small red floral motifs. She paired the saree with a white, collared shirt underneath and topped it off with a half sweater as a blouse. The overall style is smart and chic for official events.