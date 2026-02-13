Mumbai crime branch suspects Bishnoi operative Harry Boxer in Rs 1 crore threat to Ranveer Singh

The Mumbai Crime Branch has intensified its probe into the alleged extortion threat targeting Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, with investigators now suspecting the involvement of Harry Boxer, an operative believed to be linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

According to sources, a threatening WhatsApp voice note demanding 1 crore rupees was sent to Ranveer Singh’s manager earlier this week. The message reportedly contained intimidating language and warned of serious consequences if the demand was not fulfilled. Soon after the complaint was received, the Crime Branch began a technical investigation to trace the origin of the message.

Preliminary findings suggest that the voice in the audio clip resembles that of Harry Boxer, who has previously been linked to the Bishnoi gang’s operations. Officials say voice samples are being analysed and matched using forensic tools. Investigators are also examining IP logs, device details and possible VPN routing to determine where the message was sent from and whether it originated from outside India.

Police sources indicated that the message may have been sent using encrypted platforms in an attempt to conceal the sender’s identity.

Technical experts are working to reconstruct the digital trail, including metadata linked to the voice recording. If required, assistance from central agencies and international authorities could be sought to track down the suspect’s location.

Statements of Ranveer Singh’s manager and members of his team have already been recorded. As a precautionary measure, security around the actor’s residence has been reviewed and strengthened.

Officials have not confirmed any arrests so far, but say the investigation is at a crucial stage.

The case has once again raised concerns about organised crime networks allegedly targeting high-profile film personalities.

In recent months, several celebrities across the industry have reported receiving threats, prompting law enforcement agencies to step up monitoring and intelligence gathering.