6 Times Thalapathy Vijay proved he's more than just action and punchlines

Achu Krishnan J R
Edited By Achu Krishnan J R
Published: Jun 21, 2025, 23:30 IST | Updated: Jun 21, 2025, 23:30 IST

While Tamil superstar Vijay is best known for his high-octane action scenes and mass hero swagger, his filmography also includes several gems that highlight his emotional depth and versatility. 

(Photograph:WION Web Team)

While Tamil superstar Vijay is best known for his high-octane action scenes and mass hero swagger, his filmography also includes several gems that highlight his emotional depth and versatility. From heartfelt romances to moving family dramas, here are six non-action Vijay films that prove his versatility.

(Photograph:X)

A heartfelt romantic drama where Vijay plays a young man caught between love and family. A soft, emotional performance that won him critical acclaim.

(Photograph:X)

In this emotional family drama, Vijay’s character deals with the realities of marriage and relationships. A standout performance with Simran.

(Photograph:X)

A fun and emotional story about friendship and sacrifice. Vijay’s chemistry with Suriya and his comedic timing make this a fan favourite.

(Photograph:X)

As the eccentric and brilliant Panchavan Parivendan, Vijay shines in this remake of 3 Idiots. It’s a blend of humour, intellect, and heart.

(Photograph:X)

The film that made Vijay a household name. A simple love story with emotional depth and a memorable twist, it remains a classic in his filmography.

(Photograph:X)

A sentimental tale of love, loss, and redemption. Vijay’s portrayal of a kind-hearted singer remains one of his most touching roles.

