/Karappu: Aamir Khan sends congratulatory text to Suriya after Karappu's success; reveals RJ Balaji

Suriya is currently basking in the success of his recent Tamil action film, Karappu, which released on May 15, 2026. While the movie is garnering widespread acclaim from both audiences and critics, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has congratulated Suriya on the film’s success.

Aamir Khan texts Suriya on the success of Karappu

Directed by RJ Balaji, Karappu has been running strong at the box office since its theatrical release. The film has already crossed Rs 250 crore worldwide, becoming a blockbuster hit and the highest-grossing film of Suriya's career.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In a conversation with Cinema Vikatan’s YouTube channel, Balaji revealed that Aamir and Silambarasan TR are among the celebrities who reached out to the production team. He said, "After the release of Karuppu, Aamir Khan texted Suriya sir, and he forwarded the message to me. Silambarasan TR also called and wished me. Moreover, many big directors reached out too."

Talking about the narrative of his film and calling the first half more interesting. Balaji stated, "I communicated the film correctly. Otherwise, I couldn’t have stood up against the criticism from today’s social media. People trust me, so I need to tell the truth. We presented a good story in the first half. That’s why, even though there wasn’t much story in the second half, audiences still enjoyed it."

Rajinikanth appreciated Karappu

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, RJ Balaji recalled a phone conversation with Rajinikanth, who called him after watching Karuppu. The filmmaker-actor said, "Whenever a good film is released, Rajinikanth will watch it and meet the film crew in person or over the phone to congratulate them. He called me to congratulate. He said, in his style, ‘Balaji, super, super, super, you have achieved; you have achieved. What a big hit! We will meet again soon’."

Karappu: Box office, cast and more

Karappu is a Tamil fantasy action thriller directed by RJ Balaji. The film reunites Suriya Sivakumar and Trisha Krishnan in the roles of Karuppuswamy and Kamakshi. Released in theatres on May 15, 2026, the film has received positive responses from both audiences and critics.

The story revolves around a local guardian deity, Karuppuswamy, who descends as a human to fight against a corrupt judicial system and provide justice to the oppressed.

The film stars Anagha Maya, Swasika, Shivada and many others alongside Suriya and Trisha Krishnan.