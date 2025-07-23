Birthday special: Suriya’s must-watch movies on OTT: Top picks you can stream today

Tamil cinema’s superstar Suriya, fondly known as ‘Nadippin Nayakan’, turns 50. Marking the special occasion, he has gifted his fans with the much-anticipated Karuppu teaser. Released today (Jul 23), the teaser showcase Suriya in a riveting avatar, promising an entertaining ride. Apart from his movie, Suriya's journey from a promising debutant to one of the most versatile actors is a testament to his remarkable acting journey.

On actor's golden jubilee birthday, here we revisit the milestones of Suriya’s celebrated film career. From emotionally-charged dramas and edge-of-the-seat thrillers to socially impactful narratives, here's a list of Suriya’s finest works on OTT that you can binge-watch.

1. Retro (2025)

Suriya's look from Karuppu teaser Photograph: (X)

Streaming on: Netflix



Parivel Kannan, an orphan moulded by a gangster’s family, finds love and hope with Rukmini ( Pooja Hegde), only to have his quest for peace shattered by betrayal and criminal danger spanning decades and continents. Suriya’s intense and layered performance makes this a must-watch for his fans.

2. Soorarai Pottru (2020)

Suriya's look from Karuppu teaser Photograph: (X)

Streaming on: Prime Video



This biopic drama is inspired by the life of Air Deccan’s G. R. Gopinath, in which Maara (Suriya) fights systemic odds to make air travel affordable for ordinary Indians, powered by perseverance and a dream. Soorarai Pottru won several National Awards, including Best Actor and Best Feature Film.

3. Jai Bhim (2021)

Suriya's look from Karuppu teaser Photograph: (X)

Streaming on: Prime Video



Advocate Chandru bravely confronts caste discrimination and police brutality to fight for an Irula tribe family, bringing national attention to human rights issues. The film grips with Suriya’s sensitive performance, unflinching depiction of legal injustice and caste oppression.

4. Ghajini (2005)

Suriya's look from Karuppu teaser Photograph: (X)

Streaming on: Sun NXT



In this psychological action thriller, Sanjay, struggling with severe memory loss, seeks retribution for his lover’s murder using tattoos and relentless determination, leading to a suspense-filled quest for vengeance. Ghajini offers Suriya’s transformation, both physically and emotionally, making the movie a trendsetter in Indian cinema.

5. 24 (2016)

Suriya's look from Karuppu teaser Photograph: (X)

Streaming on: ZEE5/ JioHotstar



24 follows a time-travel device invented by a genius scientist leads to a deadly battle between him, his evil twin, and his son, with Suriya in triple pivotal roles. In this science fiction thriller, Suriya excels in contrasting roles in fast-paced plot twists.

6. Singam (2010, Trilogy)

Suriya's look from Karuppu teaser Photograph: (X)

Streaming on: Prime Video/ JioHotstar



In this high-energy cop drama, Sub-Inspector Duraisingam transforms from a village officer to a relentless force against organised crime, marking the debut of a hugely successful cop franchise. Singam became a blockbuster hit with Suriya’s charismatic police role.

7. Vaaranam Aayiram (2008)

Suriya's look from Karuppu teaser Photograph: (X)

Streaming on: Zee5/ Sun NXT /JioCinema



The coming-of-age film explores the life journey of Suriya and his bond with his father Krishnan, highlighting love, loss, addiction and self-realisation through multiple phases of life. The film is a cult classic and highly appreciated for its soulful music by Harris Jayaraj.