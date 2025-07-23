LOGIN
Happy Birthday Daniel Radcliffe: 7 Movies that prove he’s more than just Harry Potter

Achu Krishnan J R
Edited By Achu Krishnan J R
Published: Jul 23, 2025, 16:26 IST | Updated: Jul 23, 2025, 16:26 IST

Daniel Radcliffe is one of the most versatile and sought-after actors working today, and if you're only familiar with his time at Hogwarts, you're missing out. On his birthday, here are 7 films that show just how far he's come as an actor.

Daniel Radcliffe earned global fame at a young age for his role as the boy who lived in the Harry Potter movies. But since then, he’s spent years proving he’s got range, guts, and a delightfully bizarre taste in roles. If you're only familiar with his time at Hogwarts, you're missing out. On his birthday, here are 7 films that show just how far he's come as an actor.

Swiss Army Man (2016)
2 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Swiss Army Man (2016)

Radcliffe plays a flatulent corpse. Yes, really. In this wildly original indie movie, the actor plays a flatulent corpse. The movie turns its absurd premise into a heartfelt story on loneliness and friendship.

Guns Akimbo (2019)
3 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Guns Akimbo (2019)

With guns literally bolted to his hands, Radcliffe dives into a hyper-violent video game-style death match. The movie is chaotic, ridiculous, and exactly the kind of role you'd never expect the Harry Potter star to take.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
4 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Radcliffe channels the parody king of songs in this over-the-top and proudly inaccurate biopic. His performance is unhinged and shows off his comedic timing.

The Woman in Black (2012)
5 / 8
(Photograph: X)

The Woman in Black (2012)

This gothic horror was Radcliffe’s first major role after Harry Potter, and he pulls it off with eerie restraint. It's a chilling slow-burn that proved he could carry a mature film.

Jungle (2017)
6 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Jungle (2017)

Based on a true story, this survival thriller sees Radcliffe lost in the Amazon, battling the elements and his mind. It’s a physically intense, stripped-down performance.

Horns (2013)
7 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Horns (2013)

Radcliffe plays the role of Ignatius "Ig" Perrish, who bizarrely starts growing horns on his head after he is falsely accused of murder. The movie is twisted with a dark sense of humour.

Kill Your Darlings (2013)
8 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Kill Your Darlings (2013)

Radcliffe steps into the role of poet Allen Ginsberg in this moody and thought-provoking drama about the Beat Generation and delivers a raw and emotionally complex performance.

