Happy Birthday Daniel Radcliffe: 7 Movies that prove he’s more than just Harry Potter

Daniel Radcliffe earned global fame at a young age for his role as the boy who lived in the Harry Potter movies. But since then, he’s spent years proving he’s got range, guts, and a delightfully bizarre taste in roles. If you're only familiar with his time at Hogwarts, you're missing out. On his birthday, here are 7 films that show just how far he's come as an actor.
Radcliffe plays a flatulent corpse. Yes, really. In this wildly original indie movie, the actor plays a flatulent corpse. The movie turns its absurd premise into a heartfelt story on loneliness and friendship.
With guns literally bolted to his hands, Radcliffe dives into a hyper-violent video game-style death match. The movie is chaotic, ridiculous, and exactly the kind of role you'd never expect the Harry Potter star to take.
Radcliffe channels the parody king of songs in this over-the-top and proudly inaccurate biopic. His performance is unhinged and shows off his comedic timing.
This gothic horror was Radcliffe’s first major role after Harry Potter, and he pulls it off with eerie restraint. It's a chilling slow-burn that proved he could carry a mature film.
Based on a true story, this survival thriller sees Radcliffe lost in the Amazon, battling the elements and his mind. It’s a physically intense, stripped-down performance.
Radcliffe plays the role of Ignatius "Ig" Perrish, who bizarrely starts growing horns on his head after he is falsely accused of murder. The movie is twisted with a dark sense of humour.
Radcliffe steps into the role of poet Allen Ginsberg in this moody and thought-provoking drama about the Beat Generation and delivers a raw and emotionally complex performance.