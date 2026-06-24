/What does 00:00 mean? Decoding the hidden message in Trisha's birthday wish for Vijay

Trisha Krishnan shut down all the breakup rumours with her happy birthday post for Vijay on Tuesday. The picture and caption quickly became the talk of the town, with millions of fans gushing over it.

Trisha and Vijay are said to be romantically involved, but they have not confirmed anything as of now. While speculation and rumours always go beyond, their post has hinted a lot. And now that the actress has shared the post with a caption that says a lot, but have you noticed the hidden meaning behind 00:00? What is it?

What did Trisha's caption said?

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Over the years, Trisha has been repeatedly linked to actor Vijay. While they have remained silent about the bond they share, did you know the hidden meaning behind it?

Sharing the picture, Trisha wrote,''To the person who makes it all worth it,HBD❤️🧿 00.00✨.''

The spiritual meaning behind 00:00?

Through the words of the caption, it's seemingly clear that Vijay is one of the most important people in her life. But above all, she ended the line with 00:00, which is midnight, the start of a new day. With this, many thought that she might have started the day with a midnight cake cutting.

Beyond representing midnight and the start of a new day, the number 00:00 also have a spiritual and symbolic meanings. In numerology and spiritual circles are seen as a sign of new beginnings, infinite possibilities, and deep emotional connections.

Some believe it represents a fresh chapter, unity, and the strengthening of a bond between two people.

While Trisha has not explained the significance behind using "00:00" in her birthday wish, fans have been quick to interpret it as a meaningful and heartfelt gesture that goes beyond simply marking the stroke of midnight.

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