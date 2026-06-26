/Prabhas reflects on life after Baahubali's success: 'Couldn't sleep properly...stressful'

Rajamouli redefined Indian cinema with the Baahubali franchise, delivering the nation’s biggest blockbuster of all time. Pioneering the pan-India wave, the films not only mesmerised audiences but also carved their names in history with record-shattering box office success. Even today, fans remain spellbound by Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion. Recently, Prabhas spoke about the stress and burden he felt after the global success of Baahubali.

What did Prabhas say about the pressures he felt after Baahubali's success?

Speaking in the behind-the-scenes documentary Baahubali: The Torchbearer, Prabhas, spoke about the responsibility of choosing the right projects after the blockbuster. Post the success of the film, the actor admitted that the period was one of the toughest phases of his professional journey.

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He stated, "I couldn't sleep properly for two or three years after Baahubali. The level of responsibility in every department suddenly increased a thousand fold. Those were the stressful years of my life after Baahubali.

We wondered what should come next. Should it be another grand visual film like Baahubali or something completely different? We discussed screenplay-driven stories and a love story and even had conversations with Prashanth Neel and Nag Ashwin."

All about Baahubali franchise

Baahubali: The Beginning was released in 2015, and Baahubali: The Conclusion was released in 2017, telling the story of a man who learns the truth about his past and takes his rightful place on the throne.

Apart from Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, the film features Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishna, Sathyaraj, Nassar, Adivi Sesh, Prabhakar, Sudeepa, and others. Rajamouli's cousin M. M. Keeravani composed the music and background for the film. Baahubali: The Beginning is the first non-English film to be screened at the Royal Albert Hall in London, and it receives a standing ovation. The show saw the score performed live while the epic action movie unfolded on the big screen.