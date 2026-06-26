/Baahubali 3 in the works? Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty fuel speculation

Baahubali is one of the most celebrated films of Indian cinema in recent times. Helmed by S.S. Rajamouli, the two-part epic action drama went on to become a box office success as well as a fan favourite. But fresh rumours have emerged now suggesting that makers are planning for Baahubali 3.

This update comes after a scene from the Netflix documentary Baahubali: The Torchbearer grabbed attention among the netizens. The four-part documentary revisits the making of the franchise, but one light-hearted exchange between the lead actors has taken over the internet.

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Baahubali 3 on its way?

During a discussion in the documentary, Rana Daggubati casually says, "I don’t know if I should say this publicly, but since Rajamouli and Shobu garu aren’t here, I will just say what’s on my mind. The world may not be ready yet, but there will be Baahubali..." But before he finishes, Prabhas smiles and raises three fingers, prompting laughter from Anushka Shetty and everyone else present.

The scene ends with the words, "And the legacy continues!" The playful banter took over the internet, fuelling fan theories. However, there has been no official confirmation about Baahubali 3.

The documentary premiered on Netflix on June 26 and showcases the journey of one of India's most popular film franchises.

Internet theories on Baahubali 3

Excited by the hint, one user wrote, "#Baahubali3 is ON. The world may not be ready yet, but there’ll be more #Baahubali… Baahubali…..3." Another added, "Goosebumps stuff followed by #Baahubali3 announcement from the Baahubali himself." "Bahubali 3 is Official now confirmed by Prabhas anna, Rana and Sweety #Prabhas #Bahubali3," wrote another user.

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