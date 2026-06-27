/CM Vijay pays tribute to K Bhagyaraj, announces state honours for late filmmaker

Following the death of veteran filmmaker K. Bhagyaraj, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has announced that the legendary director will be accorded full state honours during his final rites. Bhagyaraj passed away at the age of 73 in Chennai on Saturday. He reportedly suffered a heart attack.

CM Vijay pays tribute to Bhagyaraj

Sharing a statement on X, CM Vijay wrote, "Upon learning of the passing of Thiru. K. Bhagyaraj, the preeminent director, actor, screenwriter, dialogue writer, and music composer of Tamil cinema, who left an indelible mark through his multifaceted talents, I am filled with profound shock and deep sorrow."

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The Chief Minister also praised Bhagyaraj's work, saying, "Through films that reflect unique storytelling, humor-infused performances, and the profound emotions of rural life and family relationships, Thiru. K. Bhagyaraj has carved an everlasting place in the hearts of Tamil people. His contributions to the Tamil film world are immeasurable."

CM announces state honours for Bhagyaraj

Bhagyaraj was found unconscious before being rushed to Apollo Hospitals. Doctors later declared him dead, and the Tamil film industry mourned the loss of the filmmaker.

He is survived by his wife, actor Poornima Bhagyaraj, son and actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, and daughter Saranya Bhagyaraj.

"In tribute to Thiru. K. Bhagyaraj's contributions to the film industry and as a mark of respect, state honors will be accorded to his final journey," CM Vijay said.



As the news of his demise surfaced, social media was flooded with tributes. Several other members of the film fraternity, including Kamal Haasan, Raghava Lawrence, and Sibi Sathyaraj, remembered the filmmaker and paid tribute to him on social media.

About Bhagyaraj

He was born as Krishnaswamy Bhagyaraj on January 7, 1953, near Gobichettipalayam in Tamil Nadu's Erode district. Bhagyaraj began his film career as a junior artist in 16 Vayathinile (1977), and then worked as an assistant director and dialogue writer before stepping into filmmaking himself.

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His journey as director began with Suvarilladha Chiththirangal in 1979, and has given films such as Andha 7 Naatkal, Mundhanai Mudichu, Chinna Veedu, Darling Darling Darling, Enga Chinna Rasa, Oru Kai Osai, Dhavani Kanavugal and Sundara Kandam.

The filmmaker has had a career spanning nearly five decades.