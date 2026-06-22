/CM Vijay's birthday special: 5 blockbusters every fan must rewatch

As CM Vijay celebrates his birthday, here are some of the most memorable films that you must revisit. Read on to know more.
Before becoming Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, Vijay was ruling the cinema with a filmography spanning decades. From charming romantic leads to mass action heroes, Vijay has done it all. Over the years, he has delivered several iconic performances that have created a huge fan base. As he celebrates his 52nd birthday, here are some of the most memorable Vijay films you must revisit.
Released in 2004, this is one of the defining films of Vijay's career. In Ghilli, he played Saravanavelu, a talented kabaddi player who has a brush with death after rescuing a young woman from a dangerous criminal. Packed with action, comedy, romance, and drama, the film also features Trisha and Prakash Raj in the lead roles.
This 2016 film, directed by Atlee, is still a fan favourite. In the movie, CM Vijay is shown as a man living under a new identity while attempting to leave behind a troubled past. Alongside action, the film also has an emotional story focused on a father-daughter relationship. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Amy Jackson also feature in key roles.
This is one of the biggest blockbusters of CM Vijay's career. The film was released in 2017 and had themes of medical corruption, revenge, and family drama. The cast also featured Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nithya Menen, and SJ Suryah, and remains one of his most talked-about performances.
Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the 2021 film offered Vijay one of the more unconventional roles of his career. He played JD, a college professor dealing with personal demons and finds himself confronting a ruthless criminal played by Vijay Sethupathi.
Released in 2023, this is one of the recent successes of the actor-turned-politician. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the story revolves around Parthiban, a café owner whose peaceful life is disrupted when dangerous criminals believe he is connected to a notorious gangster from the past. The film went on to become a major box-office success and starred Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Sarja.