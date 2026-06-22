LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /CM Vijay's birthday special: 5 blockbusters every fan must rewatch

CM Vijay's birthday special: 5 blockbusters every fan must rewatch

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 18:58 IST | Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 18:58 IST

As CM Vijay celebrates his birthday, here are some of the most memorable films that you must revisit. Read on to know more.

CM Vijay's birthday
1 / 6
(Photograph: X)

CM Vijay's birthday

Before becoming Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, Vijay was ruling the cinema with a filmography spanning decades. From charming romantic leads to mass action heroes, Vijay has done it all. Over the years, he has delivered several iconic performances that have created a huge fan base. As he celebrates his 52nd birthday, here are some of the most memorable Vijay films you must revisit.

Ghilli
2 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Ghilli

Released in 2004, this is one of the defining films of Vijay's career. In Ghilli, he played Saravanavelu, a talented kabaddi player who has a brush with death after rescuing a young woman from a dangerous criminal. Packed with action, comedy, romance, and drama, the film also features Trisha and Prakash Raj in the lead roles.

Theri
3 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Theri

This 2016 film, directed by Atlee, is still a fan favourite. In the movie, CM Vijay is shown as a man living under a new identity while attempting to leave behind a troubled past. Alongside action, the film also has an emotional story focused on a father-daughter relationship. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Amy Jackson also feature in key roles.

Mersal
4 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Mersal

This is one of the biggest blockbusters of CM Vijay's career. The film was released in 2017 and had themes of medical corruption, revenge, and family drama. The cast also featured Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nithya Menen, and SJ Suryah, and remains one of his most talked-about performances.

Master
5 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Master

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the 2021 film offered Vijay one of the more unconventional roles of his career. He played JD, a college professor dealing with personal demons and finds himself confronting a ruthless criminal played by Vijay Sethupathi.

Leo
6 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Leo

Released in 2023, this is one of the recent successes of the actor-turned-politician. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the story revolves around Parthiban, a café owner whose peaceful life is disrupted when dangerous criminals believe he is connected to a notorious gangster from the past. The film went on to become a major box-office success and starred Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Sarja.

Trending Photo

From 83 to 12th Fail: Actors who did full justice to real-life icons
9

From 83 to 12th Fail: Actors who did full justice to real-life icons

CM Vijay's birthday special: 5 blockbusters every fan must rewatch
6

CM Vijay's birthday special: 5 blockbusters every fan must rewatch

Chasing Klose: 5 World Cup records Messi can break in Argentina’s clash against Austria
5

Chasing Klose: 5 World Cup records Messi can break in Argentina’s clash against Austria

Why US fighter pilots wear custom helmets compared to Russian pilots
5

Why US fighter pilots wear custom helmets compared to Russian pilots

Meet top 5 batters with most runs in T20s
5

Meet top 5 batters with most runs in T20s