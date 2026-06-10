/Tamil Nadu CM Vijay pays final respects to legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja

Veteran actor-filmmaker Bharathiraja died on June 10 at his Chennai residence at the age of 84. The news of his death shook Tamil cinema, with many actors, filmmakers, and politicians coming to pay their homage and last respects to the legend. CM Vijay also made an appearance to offer his condolences.

CM Vijay paid his last respects to Bharathiraja

After battling prolonged age-related health complications and a respiratory illness, Bharathiraja passed away on Wednesday. To pay his last respects, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay visited the veteran filmmaker’s residence in Chennai on Wednesday.

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Taking to X, the Tamil Nadu CM posted a heartfelt note, which read, "Upon learning the news of the passing of Mr Bharathiraja, the director of Tamil cinema, I am overwhelmed with profound sorrow and grief."

Talking about his achievements and awards over several decades, CM Vijay wrote, "He received numerous national and state awards, including the nation's highest honour, the Padma Shri, for his creations. His contributions in shaping generations of artists will forever stand etched in the history of Tamil cinema."

He also wrote, "In tribute to Mr Bharathiraja's contributions to the film industry, state honours will be accorded during his final journey as a mark of respect."

Other celebrities who paid their tribute

Several other celebrities and public figures paid their tribute. The megastar Chiranjeevi also posted a heartfelt note on his social media. Talking about his acclaimed films that have touched the hearts of millions and inspired generations, his post read, "Indian cinema has lost one of its greatest storytellers, Bharathiraja garu." He said Bharathiraja transformed "the fragrance of village soil, the beauty of human relationships, the innocence of love, and the emotions of ordinary people into timeless cinematic poetry."

Indian actor and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, mourns Bharathiraja's demise. Calling it an irreplaceable loss, he wrote, "The passing of the renowned legendary film director and Padma Shri awardee Shri Bharathiraja garu is an irreplaceable loss to the Indian film industry."

He also added, "With his extraordinary films, he not only won the hearts of Tamil cinema audiences but also those of Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada language viewers. Having received 6 National Awards, he left his unique imprint on the Indian film scene."

Bharathiraja- The National Award winner