Veteran Tamil filmmaker-actor Bharathiraja passes away at 84

Veteran actor-filmmaker Bharathiraja passed away early on Wednesday due to age-related complications. He was 84. The veteran breathed his last at his residence in Chennai. The news of his passing was confirmed by the Tamil Film Producers Council.

The council issued a statement which read as, “We regret to inform you that the legendary director Mr. Bharathiraja, a former president and one of the senior members of our association, died early this morning.”

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar was one of the first few to mourn the demise of the actor-filmmaker. She wrote on X, “Devastated to know that our most beloved, loved and respected Director, the legendary #BharathiRaaja avl is no longer with us. His demise is a gloomy cloud in Tamil cinema. His films have been benchmarks and shall continue to be the actual school of filmmaking. He leaves behind a huge legacy for every cinema lover. He always said let’s do a film with me in 2 pigtails. That shall remain an unfulfilled dream. Will miss you a lot, Sir.”

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What caused Bharathiraja's death?

The veteran actor-filmmaker had been battling health issues for some time now. He was hospitalised in December last year due to respiratory issues. He was again admitted to the hospital in April this year. His died due to prolonged age-related health complications, including respiratory illnesses and a harsh decline in health. His condition had worsened significantly following the sudden death of his son, Manoj, in 2025.

Bharathiraja's prominent films

Over a career spanning several decades, Bharathiraja, regarded as one of the most influential filmmakers in the history of Tamil cinema, directed several landmark movies, including 16 Vayathinile (1977), Kizhakke Pogum Rail (1978), Sigappu Rojakkal (1978), Nizhalgal (1980), Alaigal Oivathillai (1981), Tik Tik Tik (1981), Oru Kaidhiyin Diary (1985), Mudhal Mariyathai (1985), and Kizhakku Cheemayile (1993).

He worked with some of the biggest stars of Tamil cinema in his career, including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and Sivaji Ganesan. His last directorial venture was Paravai Kootil Vaazhum Maangal, a segment in Amazon Prime Video’s anthology Modern Love Chennai (2023).

In recent years, Bharathiraja was also active as an actor, having acted in Aayutha Ezhuthu, Pandianadu, Eeswaran, Thiruchitrambalam and Maharaja. His last screen appearance was in director Tharun Moorthy’s Thudarum (2025), starring Mohanlal and Shobana.