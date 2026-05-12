In one of his first acts as the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, C Joseph Vijay has ordered the closure of 717 state-run liquor outlets located within 500 metres of places of worship, educational institutions and bus stands. The move signals an early effort to follow through on his party's campaign promise of a drug-free Tamil Nadu. Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) had prominently featured anti-liquor and public welfare commitments in its election manifesto.

717 TASMAC liquor shops to be closed

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The order, issued shortly after Thalapathy Vijay assumed office, directed the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation to survey all 4,765 of its retail liquor shops and identify those operating in proximity to sensitive locations. The survey identified 717 outlets falling within the restricted zones: 276 near places of worship, 186 near educational institutions, and 255 near bus stands. All 717 have been ordered shut within two weeks.

"With the welfare of the general public in mind, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, C Joseph Vijay, has issued orders to close, within two weeks, 717 retail liquor shops situated within a 500-metre radius of places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stands," an official press release stated.

"Taking public welfare into consideration, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, C Joseph Vijay, has ordered the closure--within the next two weeks--of a total of 717 retail liquor shops, comprising 276 shops located near places of worship, 186 shops near educational institutions, and 255 shops near bus stands," the release added.

Vijay's decision can affect TN government's revenue

Notably, the move carries real fiscal weight. TASMAC liquor sales are a significant source of government revenue in Tamil Nadu, and previous administrations have resisted large-scale closures for that reason. The decision to shut nearly 15 per cent of the state's liquor retail network immediately will likely face pushback from those concerned about the revenue impact, even as it wins broad public support across party lines.