/'X' factor in Tamil Nadu political crisis: VCK account suspended after purported post supporting Vijay’s TVK

In a dramatic twist to Tamil Nadu’s post-election political crisis, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi’s (VCK) X account has been suspended for alleged "violation of X rules," just as speculation intensifies over its possible support for Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). The party's X account, as per reports, was allegedly suspended after it purportedly posted in support of Vijay's TVK forming a coalition government in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Pro-TVK post behind the suspension?

While reports suggest that a purported pro-TVK post may be behind the Tamil Nadu part's X account's suspension, VCK is yet to issue a statement confirming or denying this.

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Notably, VCK has not officially confirmed support for Vijay's TVK party.

Will VCK pull back support?

VCK has already announced that it would back TVK. However, reports suggest that Governor Rajendra Arlekar is still awaiting a formal letter of support from VCK before making any announcement on government formation.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi indicated that the party’s support letter is likely to be submitted on Saturday morning after its MLAs return to Chennai. "TVK has informed us that the support should be in a specific format. We had earlier obtained the signatures of the MLAs in a different format. The MLAs are returning to Chennai tonight," a senior VCK leader told TOI.

Also read | Tamil Nadu political crisis: TVK threatens mass resignation as governor blocks Thalapathy Vijay from forming government

To be or not to be: Will Thalapathy Vijay be the new Tamil Nadu CM?

Earlier this week, Thalapathy Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) pulled off what would have seemed impossible just months ago: transforming a first-ever electoral outing into a big-time election sweep with 108 seats. However, despite winning the highest number of seats in the state, the TVK is still racing to cross the 118-seat majority mark in the 234-member Assembly. Support from Congress, CPI and CPI(M) has already strengthened Vijay’s position, while VCK’s two seats could prove symbolically and politically significant.

Vijay has already met the Governor and staked a claim to form the government; however, the historic swearing-in ceremony, which was slated to happen on Saturday (May 9), seems to have been pushed back once again.