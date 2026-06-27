/Trisha Krishnan remembers final meeting with K Bhagyaraj before his demise: 'We were just sharing a meal together'

The Tamil film industry is mourning the loss of veteran filmmaker, actor and screenwriter K Bhagyaraj, who died on Saturday due to cardiac arrest at the age of 73. As the news of his demise surfaced, tributes poured in from across the film fraternity. After CM Vijay, Kamal Haasan, Raghava Lawrence, Sibi Sathyaraj, and other celebrities, actress Trisha Krishnan has also remembered the filmmaker with an emotional message.

Trisha met Bhagyaraj a day ago

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the actress revealed that she had met the veteran just a day before his death. "RIP dear Bhagyaraj sir. It is hard to believe we were just sharing a meal together yesterday and I hear this heartbreaking news today. All my love and strength to Poornima Maam, Shanthanu, Amlu, Kiki," she wrote.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Bhagyaraj's last public appearance

Bhagyaraj had recently travelled to Goa to attend actor-politician Khushbu Sundar's daughter Avantika's wedding, which unfortunately turned out to be his final public appearance. Trisha also attended the ceremony, where she was photographed alongside Tamannaah Bhatia and Aarti Ravi.

A video from the wedding has since surfaced online, showing Bhagyaraj warmly interacting with Chiranjeevi.

CM announces state honours for Bhagyaraj

The filmmaker is survived by his wife, actor Poornima Bhagyaraj, son and actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, and daughter Saranya Bhagyaraj.

Trisha's Instagram Stories Photograph: (Instagram)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay also paid tribute to the filmmaker and announced, "In tribute to Thiru. K. Bhagyaraj's contributions to the film industry and as a mark of respect, state honors will be accorded to his final journey."

About Bhagyaraj

He was born as Krishnaswamy Bhagyaraj on January 7, 1953, near Gobichettipalayam in Tamil Nadu's Erode district. Bhagyaraj began his film career as a junior artist in 16 Vayathinile (1977), and then worked as an assistant director and dialogue writer before stepping into filmmaking himself.

His journey as director began with Suvarilladha Chiththirangal in 1979, and has given films such as Andha 7 Naatkal, Mundhanai Mudichu, Chinna Veedu, Darling Darling Darling, Enga Chinna Rasa, Oru Kai Osai, Dhavani Kanavugal and Sundara Kandam.

The filmmaker has had a career spanning nearly five decades.