A powerful explosion and heavy gunfire has been reported in Karachi, Pakistan. The blast took place near the entrance of the Pakistan Rangers Headquarters in Gulistan-e-Jauhar area where there are many universities and the country's Meteorological Department.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the scene after receiving reports of the explosion and subsequent firing. The area was cordoned and an operation to determine the nature of the incident was launched.

The cause of the blast and the number of casualties were not immediately known.

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Rescue 1122 Sindh said it had received reports of an explosion near Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 5 in Karachi and immediately dispatched teams to the scene from its central command and control centre.

The provincial police chief of Sindh and Karachi’s Additional Inspector General of Police has been asked to submit a detailed report on the incident by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah