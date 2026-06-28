/Indian student found dead in London room after attending birthday party, family seeks answers

An Indian student has been found dead in London on June 23 with his family seeking answers about the situation leading to his death. The 25-year-old student, identified as S Srinath Reddy went to London for higher studies from Telangana last year. He was found dead in his room with other students alleging that he hanged himself to death. He is from Talamadla village in Tadvai mandal of Telangana's Kamareddy district. His father, Madhusudhan Reddy said the family is yet to receive complete details about how their son died. His family has requested both the state and Central government to coordinate with the British authorities to ascertain the circumstances surrounding his death.

According to the family, Srinath spoke to the family in phone the same night when he passed away. He reportedly attended a friend's birthday party in London on the night of June 22. The family said that he sounded normal and cheerful during the telephonic conversation with his family that night. The family said that they had no indication that anything was wrong. According to the roommate, who is also a son of a relative, Srinath had allegedly died by hanging. The London police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

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