'Trap to kill him': India man shot dead in US after delivering pizza

What more we know?

According to reports, two masked men were seen in the area ahead of the incident. Reports also revealed that Anshul had previously been the victim of a robbery during which his chain, phone, and cash were stolen. NDTV quoted Anshul's sister, Tanvi, alleging that the pizza delivery was a "trap" meant to "kill him". She also urged people not to send their children to the US. "He was told to deliver pizza in an abandoned area, but we later learned it was a decoy. There was no one there; it was a trap, meant solely to kill him. We do not know what they gained or what their intentions were. They took my brother and killed him," she said. She further appealed to authorities for the swift return of her brother's body to India. "My brother was a loving and joyful person. He had been in the US for nearly four years. We came to know that he was trapped through a fake pizza delivery request and was shot dead. Our only request is that his body be brought back to India as early as possible," she said. He had no real reason to go to the US, but we sent him anyway. He didn't want to go either, but he did, and look where it got him. Do not send your children to the US," she added.