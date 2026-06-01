/Hours after wedding, Indian-origin pilot dies in US helicopter crash on way to honeymoon

An Indian-origin man died in a helicopter crash in Georgia, United States, just hours after his marriage. The twenty-six-year-old victim, identified as Dave Fiji, a Delta Air Lines pilot, was from Kerala. Dave was on his way to his honeymoon with his bride when the aircraft Robinson R66 crashed near their Dawsonville wedding venue, according to media reports.



According to a report by Atlanta News First, the chopper pilot, whose name has not been released by officials yet, also died in the crash. Meanwhile, Dave Fiji's bride, Jessni, employed as a nurse, survived the crash and is recovering at a metro Atlanta hospital. "My son was so happy," George Fiji, Dave's father, told Atlanta News First.

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The couple boarded the Robinson R66 helicopter

His father stated that Dave married Jessni on Friday, whom he met at New Testament Church almost 10 years ago. Nearly 400 guests attended their wedding at The Revere in Dawsonville. Following their wedding reception, the newly married couple boarded a Robinson R66 helicopter headed to DeKalb-Peachtree Airport, the second-busiest airport in Georgia. The flight was intended as a special post-wedding sendoff before the couple spent the night at a hotel in downtown Atlanta.



However, the helicopter never arrived at its destination. It crashed in a remote forested area of Dawson County near Mount Vernon Drive, a short distance from the wedding venue. According to George Fiji, officials took some time to locate the wreckage. During the search, Jessni, who sustained cuts and bruises in the crash, remained trapped inside the helicopter for nearly six hours before rescue teams reached her.



"She said when she woke up, she saw my son Dave resting on her bosom. She saw blood on him, and by then his body was completely cold. She's a nurse, so she knew he was gone," George Fiji said. "She's devastated, but she's recovering," he added.