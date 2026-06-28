/Welcome to the Jungle box office collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar's film sees a growth on Saturday

Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle continues to run successfully at the box office. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is the third chapter of the popular comedy franchise, which debuted in 2007. Despite receiving mixed reviews, it saw a decent collection on Saturday.

Welcome to the Jungle box office Day 2

According to a report by Sacnilk, the film earned around Rs 20 crore on its second day, which is an improvement of around 31 per cent over Friday's earnings of Rs 15.25 crore. Additionally, the sequel had also collected approximately Rs 3.75 crore through paid preview shows on Thursday.

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With these numbers, the total Welcome to the Jungle has made Rs 39 crore in India net collections within two days. As per reports, the film's India gross collection has reached Rs 46.80 crore.

Coming to overseas numbers, the multi-starrer has collected Rs 6 crore overseas on Saturday, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 10.70 crore.

When combined with its domestic performance, the worldwide gross collection now stands at approximately Rs 57.50 crore.

WION review of Welcome To The Jungle

WION review of the film reads, "Welcome To The Jungle is not for people who are looking for logic, realism, a screenplay and even a storyline. Several characters exist only for star value. But Ahmed Khan makes sure to compensate for these things with a load of slapstick comedy, action, nostalgia, and meta humour. The mass entertainer has jokes in almost every scene, and surprisingly, most of them bring laughs. It is a complete brain-rot comedy that never asks its audience to think too hard. If you are planning to watch the film, go for nostalgia, humour, madness, and the familiar faces, and you will enjoy the absurdity."

About Welcome To The Jungle

Produced by Firoz Nadiadwala, Rakesh Dang and Vedant Vikaas Baali, Welcome To The Jungle features Akshay Kumar in a double role alongside Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jackie Shroff, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav and several others.