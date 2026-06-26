/Welcome to the Jungle X reviews: Akshay Kumar’s comedy-action entertainer wins hearts; netizens call it ‘a complete laugh riot’

Welcome to the Jungle, the third instalment of the much-acclaimed Welcome franchise, had generated significant hype ahead of its release, with fans reacting to the ultimate madness, madcap family entertainer, and brain-rotting humour. Now, as the film has hit the screens on 26 June (Friday), social media is abuzz with the reviews of viewers and critics.

X reviews of Welcome to the Jungle

Helmed by Ahmed Khan, ahead of the release of the prequel, it successfully built immense excitement among fans with its star-studded cast, which includes Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani, among others, and a fun-filled storyline. Now that the movie has finally hit the big screen, here's a look at how netizens on X are reacting to the drama.

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Praised for its brain-rotting humour, one user shared his review on X, while writing, “On the whole, WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE is a madcap, no-holds-barred comic entertainer that works due to its brainrot humour, grand scale, massy moments and unexpected developments. The film is not for those seeking logic or subtlety. However, its unabashed madness and crowd-pleasing moments give it a strong chance to find favour in mass centres. At the box office, it can emerge as a wholesome entertainer for viewers looking for paisa-vasool fun."

Another user jotted, “Watched #WelcomeToTheJungle a proper laugh riot of 2hr45mins @khan_ahmedasas deserves appreciation 👏for directing this huge starcast @akshaykumar @dishpatani chemistry is👌 go and watch now in cinemas #AkshayKumar.”

One user commented on Akshay Kumar and Disha Patani’s chemistry and said they should do a film together. His post read, “Welcome to the Jungle is great fun film. Director Ahmed khan has used every actors nicely. Also Akshay Kumar and Disha Patani song which is sung by Tailwinder is one of the best song in this album 🔥. Disha and akki should definitely do a Action film together. Johnny lever is outstanding. No one can match his comedy timings 🔥. Overall fun film and family entertainer.”

Another X user called it good entertainment. His review read, “Welcome to the Jungle looks like a colorful, fun-filled entertainer with a massive star cast led by Akshay Kumar. Packed with comedy, chaos, and larger than life moments, it promises a lighthearted big screen experience for audiences looking for pure entertainment.”

Giving a reason to the audience to witness the fun-filled theatrical experience. He wrote, “WelcomeToTheJungle is a complete laugh riot that brings back the charm of classic Bollywood entertainers. Packed with comedy, action, nostalgia, and nonstop madness, it's a fun-filled theatrical experience for the entire family.”

He further added, “The fast-paced screenplay keeps the laughs coming with hilarious misunderstandings, witty dialogues, and over-the-top comic moments @akshaykumar is in top form, carrying the film with his flawless comic timing and effortless screen presence. @SunielVShetty is a delightful surprise, while Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, and the rest of the ensemble cast deliver memorable performances. The nostalgic reunions of Akshay-Suniel and Akshay-@TandonRaveena are among the film's biggest highlights.”

Another user jotted, “A complete entertainer packed with comedy, chaos, action, and nonstop fun.”

Highly entertained with the prequel, one user wrote a full-fledged review on X. His post read, “The first half is packed with non-stop comedy, a gripping story, and surprisingly avoids feeling illogical. Every character gets their moment, making the ensemble cast work beautifully. Akshay Kumar once again proves why he's the ultimate entertainer. He carries the film effortlessly, while his chemistry with Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal delivers laugh-out-loud moments throughout.”

He further added, “The action sequences are well placed, and the interval lands perfectly. The second half feels slightly stretched, but the climax is entertaining and features a few surprise cameos that elevate the finale. Ahmed Khan's direction keeps the film engaging, the background score is energetic, and the songs in the first half add to the fun.”

Disappointed by Akshay Kumar's comedy film, one critic wrote, “Biggest Disaster Of The Year🤮. full torture film only forced comedy and weak story poor editing predictable twists #AkshayKumar's performance is flat Suniel Shetty was good performance.”

One more user left his review after watching Welcome to the Jungle. He wrote, "Welcome to the Jungle proves that if you put Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Johnny Lever in a room, the script literally doesn't matter. Pure, mindless weekend fun, and the ladies Disha & Jacqueline Commendable performance #WelcomeToTheJungle."

One X user reviewed, “Welcome To The Jungle is filled with moments that make your heart full with laughter and will make sure you leave the theatres with a smile. The film leans into its big comedy setup and delivers scene after scene that aims for a light, entertainer vibe. The pace stays quick and it is packed with humour throughout, and the overall tone is designed for families and audiences looking for stress-free fun at the theatres.”

WION's review of Welcome to the Jungle

In her review of Welcome to the Jungle, WION's Nikita Toppo says that the film is not for people who are looking for logic, realism, a screenplay, or even a storyline. Several characters exist only for star value. But Ahmed Khan makes sure to compensate for these things with a load of slapstick comedy, action, nostalgia, and meta humour. The mass entertainer has jokes in almost every scene, and surprisingly, most of them bring laughs.

About Welcome to the Jungle

The 2026Welcome to the Jungleis a massive Bollywood action-comedy and the third official instalment of the Welcome franchise. Ahmed Khan's slapstick comedy-drama features the largest ensemble of stars. Notable actors include Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, and Jacqueline Fernandez.