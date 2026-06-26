/Loved Welcome To The Jungle? 7 other Bollywood hits that turned into massive franchises

Over the years, Bollywood has turned several successful films into full-fledged franchises, expanding their worlds while keeping fans invested. From laugh-out-loud comedies to edge-of-the-seat thrillers, these films proved their popularity by returning to the big screen time and again.
Some films strike such a chord with audiences that one installment simply isn’t enough and makers end up creating franchise of those films. As Welcome to The Jungle, the third installment of the Welcome franchise releases in theatres this Friday, there is a renewed interest in film franchises. Welcome to The Jungle has a massive cast and as many as 32 actors feature in the film. The film is not the only franchise that has had successful prequels.
Here are seven fan-favourite films that grew into successful franchises.
The madness began in 2007, a comedy that followed four men on a wildly chaotic adventure chasing hidden money. It’s a mix of slapstick humour, memorable characters, and that cast’s impeccable comic timing that connected instantly with the audiences. The film’s success paved the way for Double Dhamaal, Total Dhamaal, and now Dhamaal 4. With Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi bringing back the iconic Adi-Manav duo, along with Riteish Deshmukh and Ajay Devgn, the fans cannot wait to witness their iconic characters back on the screen. Directed by Indra Kumar, the film is set to hit the theatres on 10th July, 2026.
Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, and Ameesha Patel in a story that seamlessly blended humour, mystery, and comedy. The film's connection to the fans made Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 possible, with Kartik Aaryan, introducing fresh characters while retaining the essence that made the original a beloved classic.
When director Sanjay Ghadvi’s Dhoom hit the theatres in 2004, it redefined action entertainment with stylish storytelling, charismatic villains, and thrilling bike chases. Starring Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, and John Abraham, the film launched a blockbuster franchise that continued with Dhoom 2 and Dhoom 3, making it one of Bollywood's most successful franchises.
Rohit Shetty's Golmaal: Fun Unlimited saw Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sharman Joshi come together for a comedy filled with confusion, friendship, and laugh-out-loud moments. Audiences instantly connected with the four friends and their antics, leading to multiple successful sequels. With Golmaal 5 currently in the works, the franchise continues to remain one of Bollywood's most beloved signature comedies.
Rohit Shetty continued to impress his audiences with impressive characters like Bajirao Singham in Singham. Played by Ajay Devgn whose fearless approach to justice, stayed with the audiences. The film's massive success led to Singham Returns and Singham Again, while also laying the foundation for the Cop Universe, which expanded with films like Simmba and Sooryavanshi. What began as a standalone action entertainer has now grown into one of Bollywood's biggest cinematic franchises.
Housefull in 2010, brought with it an endless string of hilarious moments, emotional developments, and iconic cast, making it an all time favourite for most audiences. Starring Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Lara Dutta, and Jiah Khan, the film became incredibly successful, leading to Hindi cinema's most loved franchises of all time.
Directed by Nishikant Kamat, Drishyam brought together Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor, and Mrunal Jadhav in a gripping thriller that kept audiences invested till the very end. Its compelling storyline, unexpected twists, and powerful performances turned it into one of Bollywood's most loved thrillers. The film's immense popularity led to Drishyam 2, directed by Abhishek Pathak, while anticipation continues to build for Drishyam 3, set to release on October 2, further cementing its place as one of Hindi cinema's most successful thriller franchises.