/Loved Welcome To The Jungle? 7 other Bollywood hits that turned into massive franchises

Some films strike such a chord with audiences that one installment simply isn’t enough and makers end up creating franchise of those films. As Welcome to The Jungle, the third installment of the Welcome franchise releases in theatres this Friday, there is a renewed interest in film franchises. Welcome to The Jungle has a massive cast and as many as 32 actors feature in the film. The film is not the only franchise that has had successful prequels.

Here are seven fan-favourite films that grew into successful franchises.