/International Yoga Day 2026: Bollywood celebrities mark ‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing’ with effective yoga sessions

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, the College Romance star Apoorva Arora has a lot to say about her connection with yoga. “Yoga is no longer just a practice for me or a form of exercise. It has become a way of coming back to myself. There are times when life gets overwhelming, and I feel like I’ve drifted too far from my centre. In those moments, yoga reminds me to slow down, reconnect, and find balance again. Beyond the asanas, I try to apply their principles in my daily life, in the way I breathe, think, and respond to situations. It helps me stay grounded, reconnect with my values, and remember who I am," Arora said.

Having consistently practised yoga for six years, Apoorva believes its benefits extend far beyond physical well-being. For her, the discipline serves as a holistic approach to maintaining emotional and mental equilibrium amidst the demands of a busy lifestyle.