/International Yoga Day 2026: Bollywood celebrities mark ‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing’ with effective yoga sessions

Every year, the world celebrates International Yoga Day on June 21. Not to be left behind, Bollywood stars have showcased a variety of effective yoga asanas and promoted wellness and mindfulness among their fans and the audience. Here, take a look.
As the world celebrates International Yoga Day on June 21st, several Bollywood celebrities joined millions in celebrating the ancient Indian practice. From stretching routines to yoga postures, stars shared glimpses of doing their part on this special day on their respective social media.
Akshay Kumar celebrated the 12th International Yoga Day by joining a mass event along with Union Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. They led over 3,000 participants in a yoga session and practised some effective yoga asanas.
On International Yoga Day, actress and wellness advocate Shilpa Shetty participated in the Yoga Day celebrations in Gurugram, promoting yoga as a holistic lifestyle rather than a mere fitness trend. She was also seen teaching the Chakki Chalanasana to her followers.
On International Yoga Day, Indian actress Bhagyashree shared a clip breaking the myth that one should not do yoga at a certain age. Practising the tree pose in her Instagram post, the actress asked her audience to start doing yoga. Her post included a caption that read, “Growing older is unavoidable, but staying active and resilient is something we can work towards every day.”
Every year, the Yaariyan actress posts about yoga, encouraging awareness about its benefits. In 2026, to mark the day, the actress took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself doing an asana at home. She also captioned her post, which read, “Every stretch is a step toward strength, every breath is a step toward peace.” Happy International Yoga Day.
Cocktail 2 star Shahid Kapoor also celebrated International Yoga Day at a mass event in Mumbai. Seen in a comfortable all-black outfit, the actor practices breathing exercises that give a boost to the children behind him, who follow along exactly.
Esha Deol was seen attending a mass yoga session at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. The Indian actress took to Instagram and posted a video. In the clip, Deol is practising yoga postures and encouraging her viewers and fans to dedicate time each day to self-care and inner peace. The post read, “Started with Yoga Day & ended up with my Sunday treat melody.”
On the occasion of International Yoga Day, the College Romance star Apoorva Arora has a lot to say about her connection with yoga. “Yoga is no longer just a practice for me or a form of exercise. It has become a way of coming back to myself. There are times when life gets overwhelming, and I feel like I’ve drifted too far from my centre. In those moments, yoga reminds me to slow down, reconnect, and find balance again. Beyond the asanas, I try to apply their principles in my daily life, in the way I breathe, think, and respond to situations. It helps me stay grounded, reconnect with my values, and remember who I am," Arora said.
Having consistently practised yoga for six years, Apoorva believes its benefits extend far beyond physical well-being. For her, the discipline serves as a holistic approach to maintaining emotional and mental equilibrium amidst the demands of a busy lifestyle.
Popular Indian actress, TV presenter and model Kubbra Sait talked about the importance of yoga in her life. Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a video along with a caption which read, "People think yoga is about touching your toes. For me, it’s been about touching base with myself."
She further added, “Some days I’m graceful. On days I wobble. Post 40, on days I’m negotiating with every muscle in my body. And somehow, all of that is yoga. Grateful to be a part of this beautiful tribe. Yoga is ours to hold. Happy International Yoga Day.”