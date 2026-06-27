/Welcome To The Jungle is fun, but here's why the original Welcome remains iconic

Welcome To The Jungle has arrived in theatres, and the comedy, directed by Ahmed Khan, has received a good response from the audience. With a star-studded ensemble, large-scale action, slapstick comedy, self-aware humour, and callbacks from some iconic films, the latest will certainly deliver plenty of laughs. But can it surpass the long-running legacy of the original Welcome?

Released in 2007, the original movie was directed by Anees Bazmee, and it went on to become a cult classic with scenes and characters continuing to dominate social media, memes and pop culture. Let's break down why Welcome is still a fan-favourite.

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Unforgettable characters

Welcome revolved around Rajiv, played by Akshay Kumar, who falls in love with Sanjana, only to discover she belongs to the family of notorious underworld figures Uday Shetty and Majnu Bhai. What follows is a series of misunderstandings, chaos, and multiple comic situations to make the marriage possible.

The best part of the 2007 film is the iconic characters. Instead of going for complicated storytelling, the makers chose to focus on the characters. From Uday Shetty's struggle to control his temper and Majnu Bhai's artistic ambitions, to Dr. Ghungroo's desperate attempts to keep criminals away from his family, each character left a memorable mark on the viewers.

Chemistry between Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor

The duo's chemistry was the highlight of the film. Although Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif headlined Welcome, it was the bond between the two gangsters that brought out most of the laughs. Their contrasting personalities, funny arguments, exaggerated emotional moments and unforgettable one-liners gave audiences some of Bollywood's most iconic comic scenes.

Comedy doesn't need logic

Just like Welcome To The Jungle, the original film also had comedy without logic. The humour was unapologetically loud and situations became increasingly outrageous, such as the collapsing house and chaotic funeral, yet the film maintained a consistent comic rhythm.

And yes, how can one skip the dialogues that are still relevant in the meme culture, long after their theatrical run? If you rewatch the film, there are so many over-the-top moments that became internet catchphrases, including Majnu Bhai's paintings.

Can we compare Welcome and Welcome To The Jungle?

Having said that, the franchise's latest chapter is good as well. But they are not comparable. Welcome To The Jungle has a few iconic stars and it is a mass entertainer packed with jokes in almost every scene and many of them land well.