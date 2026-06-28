/FIFA WC 2026, Jordan vs Argentina: When and where to watch live streaming in India?

Defending champions Argentina will play World Cup debutants Jordan in their final Group J match, looking to finish the group stage with a perfect record before the knockout rounds. The game will take place at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas, with kick-off at 7:30 AM IST on Sunday (June 28). Argentina have already secured first place in Group J after convincing wins over Algeria (3-0) and Austria (2-0). Lionel Messi has been in outstanding form, scoring all five of Argentina’s goals so far. He also netted a hat-trick in the opening match and followed it up with two goals against Austria.

With a place in the knockout stage already confirmed, coach Lionel Scaloni is likely to rotate his squad and give some of his key players a rest before the Round of 32 clash against Group H runners-up Cape Verde.

Jordan, on the other hand, have been knocked out after losing to Austria and Algeria. Although they are yet to earn a point in their first-ever World Cup appearance, they have scored in both matches and will be hoping to end their campaign on a positive note with a strong performance against the reigning champions.

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As the crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 clash between Jordan and Argentina approaches, here’s a look at the live streaming details for fans in India.

Jordan vs Argentina, FIFA 2026: Key details

Date and kick-off time: Sunday (Jun 28), 7:30 AM (IST)

Sunday (Jun 28), 7:30 AM (IST) Venue: Dallas Stadium

Dallas Stadium Referee: Istvan Kovacs (Romania)

Which TV channel will broadcast the Jordan vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 match live in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Jordan and Argentina will be shown live on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India.

How to watch Jordan vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 live streaming in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Jordan and Argentina will be available for live streaming on the Zee5 website and app (https://www.zee5.com/).

Predicted XI's

Jordan predicted XI - Abulaila; Al-Arab, Nasib, Abu Dahab; Haddad, Al-Rashdan, Al-Rawabdeh, Abu Taha; Al-Tamari, Olwan and Al-Mardi