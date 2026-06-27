/FIFA World Cup 2026: Lukaku becomes Belgium's all-time leading WC scorer

Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku became his country’s highest goal scorer in World Cup history after scoring in Belgium’s 5-1 win over New Zealand in their Group G match at the FIFA World Cup 2026. The 33-year-old scored in the 86th minute to take his World Cup total to six goals, moving past Marc Wilmots’ previous record of five goals, according to OptaJose. Lukaku reached the milestone during Belgium’s impressive victory, which helped the team finish the group stage on top of the standings.

Leandro Trossard was the standout performer with two goals as Belgium dominated from the start. While, New Zealand failed to register a single shot in the first half.

Trossard came close to earning an early penalty after the ball struck Finn Surman’s arm, but the decision was reversed after a VAR review. He opened the scoring in the 28th minute by finishing from close range after a scramble inside the box.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

The Arsenal winger scored again early in the second half with an acrobatic finish after goalkeeper Max Crocombe saved his first effort.

Kevin De Bruyne made it 3-0 with a superb curling shot from outside the penalty area after Trossard’s strong run created space.

New Zealand pulled one back through Elijah Just, but Belgium quickly restored control as Romelu Lukaku rose highest to head home and extend the advantage. Lukaku later turned provider as Alexis Saelemaekers completed the scoring with the final touch of the match.