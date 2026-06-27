/FIFA World Cup 2026: Iran leave 'fair play' message in locker room after Egypt draw

Iran’s football team left a heartfelt message in the Seattle locker room after their 1-1 draw against Egypt in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G match, a result that secured Egypt’s place in the knockout stage for the first time in their history. The message, shared by Tasnim News Agency on X, highlighted the values of fair play, respect and honour. The team said respect is earned through honesty and sportsmanship, and that true success comes from playing with dignity. They also thanked the people of Seattle for their warm welcome and expressed gratitude to Iranian fans for their unwavering support.

"We come from Iran... A land that, for thousands of years, has valued honor above victory. For us, football is more than a competition for results; it is a test of character. Perhaps points can be won in many ways, but respect cannot. Perhaps a team can advance from a group, but only through fairness and honour can one stand tall before history. Fair play is not just a line in football rules; it is the soul of the game. Thank you, Seattle, for your hospitality and thank you to all Iranians, who gave their hearts, their voices and their whole being for Iran. Iran, always standing tall," the note read.

This was the second time Iran left a note in a World Cup locker room. After their goalless draw against Belgium at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, they thanked the city for its hospitality and said they were leaving with pride, honour and dignity.

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"From the ancient Persia of thousands of years ago to the civilized Iran of today, the spirit of Iran remains alive and steadfast," read the handwritten note, which was released by Iran's football federation, as quoted by Reuters.



"Thank you Los Angeles for your hospitality. "We came to Los Angeles with pride, competed with honor, and leave with dignity," it concluded.

Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

During the match against Egypt, Mahmoud Saber gave Egypt an early lead after finishing from close range following a save by Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand. Iran had a chance to equalise soon after, but Mehdi Taremi’s penalty was saved by Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir.

Iran eventually levelled the score through Ramin Rezaeian, who scored from a tight angle after reacting quickly inside the penalty area. Shobeir made several important saves throughout the game to keep Egypt in the match.

Iran pressed for a late winner, but a stoppage-time goal was ruled out for offside following a VAR review. Shobeir then made another crucial save to help Egypt secure the 1-1 draw and a historic place in the knockout stage. Rezaeian was named Player of the Match for his impressive performance.