/FIFA 2026 | 'Feel like I'm in a dream': Deroy Duarte on Cabo Verde's historic knockout qualification

Cabo Verde midfielder Deroy Duarte said his team’s historic qualification for the knockout stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup felt unbelievable, describing the moment as a dream come true. 'Honestly, it's mad. I feel like I'm in a dream,' Duarte said, according to Reuters, after Cabo Verde played out a goalless draw against Saudi Arabia in their final Group H match to finish second behind Spain and secure a place in the knockout stage for the first time.

Duarte said he had always hoped to play at a World Cup and never imagined helping his country create history. He was also named Player of the Match for his impressive performance.

"Ever since I was a kid, I've always dreamed of playing in a World Cup. To be man of the match and make history is something I could never have imagined," he said.

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The midfielder said that the team would enjoy the achievement before turning its attention to the next game.

"First, let's celebrate. We're so happy. Let's hope all Cape Verdeans are happy too. From tomorrow, we'll focus on the next match," Duarte said, as quoted by Reuters.

Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

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Speaking about the Round of 32, Duarte admitted that facing defending champions Argentina would be difficult but said the team would believe in its chances.

"It's against Argentina, isn't it? A tough match, but let's believe. Anything is possible," he said.