/FIFA 2026: Senegal become first African team to score five goals in a World Cup match

Senegal made history by becoming the first African team to score five goals in a FIFA World Cup match, defeating Iraq 5-0 in Toronto on Friday to end their opponents' hopes of reaching the knockout stage. The match was a must-win for both sides, with each team needing a victory, preferably by a big margin, to keep alive their chances of progressing to the Round of 32.

Ismaila Sarr had a memorable game, becoming the first Senegal player to score and provide an assist in the same World Cup match. He also became Senegal’s highest-ever World Cup scorer with four goals, according to Opta.

Sarr, Pape Gueye and Iliman Ndiaye each scored a goal and registered an assist. It was the first time since Germany’s 7-1 win over Brazil in 2014 that three players from the same team achieved both a goal and an assist in a World Cup match.

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During the match, Senegal took the lead in the fourth minute when Abdoulaye Seck’s header from a corner deflected off Habib Diarra and beat Iraq goalkeeper Ahmed Basil.

Iraq’s challenge became even tougher in the 13th minute when defender Rebin Sulaka was sent off for pulling back Sadio Mane near the penalty area. The red card was confirmed after a VAR review for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity.

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Although Mane tested the goalkeeper with the free-kick, but Senegal could not score again before halftime despite having an extra player.

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The second goal came in the 56th minute after Zidane Iqbal lost possession near his own penalty area. Lamine Camara quickly pas Ismaila Sarr, who comfortably finished the goal.

Just three minutes later, substitute Pape Gueye made an instant impact by curling a superb left-footed shot into the top corner.

Gueye scored again in the 71st minute with a powerful long-range strike. Another substitute, Iliman Ndiaye, added the fifth goal to cap an outstanding performance by Senegal.

The convincing victory puts Senegal in a strong position to qualify for the next round, with their excellent goal difference likely to play an important role.