/FIFA World Cup 2026: Cabo Verde become smallest nation to qualify for knockouts

Cabo Verde created history by reaching the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage after playing out a goalless draw against Saudi Arabia and the result helped the Blue Sharks to finish second in Group H behind Spain and book their place in the Round of 32. The island nation also became the smallest country ever to qualify for the World Cup knockout stage. They progressed after drawing all three of their group matches, including games against Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia.

According to FIFA, Cabo Verde are the first team since Chile in 1998 to reach the knockout stage without winning a group match.

Cabo Verde had already impressed by drawing with European champions Spain in their opening game and then earning a 2-2 result against Uruguay. Saudi Arabia finished bottom of the group with two points.

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During the match, both teams created few clear chances, as Jamiro Monteiro came closest for Cabo Verde in the first half, but his low shot was saved by Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais.

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After the break, Monteiro had another opportunity and created space on the right and cut the ball back, but his shot lacked power and was comfortably collected by the Saudi goalkeeper.

Al-Owais made another important save later in the game, stopping Laros Duarte after Nuno da Costa led a quick counterattack. Da Costa also missed a late chance, shooting just wide after a low cross from Garry Rodrigues.

Although they could not find a goal, Cabo Verde’s solid defending earned them a memorable place in the knockout stage. They will now face defending champions Argentina in the Round of 32 in Miami on Jul 3.