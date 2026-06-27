/FIFA 2026 Day 16 Round-up | Cape Verde continue Cinderella run with R32 spot and more results

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 16 (Jun 26) was all about the debutants Cape Verde, which continued to impress in their maiden football world cup. The tiny nation, in their first appearance, have booked themselves a knockout berth after drawing all three of their group-stage matches. In other games, France beat a second-string Norway to top their group and Spain booked a berth in Round of 32 as well. Below are the complete results from the day:

France beat Norway and Senegal get first win in Group I

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The much awaited match-up between Kylian Mbappe vs Erling Haaland didn't happen in Group I as Norway, which are already through the knockout stage, decided to rest Haaland against France in last group fixture. The 2018 winners and 2022 runners up France, however, didn't shy to take advantage of the opportunity and beat Norway 4-1 at the Boston Stadium. For France, Ousmane Dembele scored a hat-trick with goals in 7th, 20th, 32nd minute while Desire Doue scored one in 90+4th minute. For Norway, Thelo Aasgaard scored the sole goal in 21st minute.

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In the second match of the group, Senegal registered their first win beating Iraq 5-0 at the Toronto Stadium. With the win, Senegal finished third on the group standings and have a glimmer of a hope to make it to the next round by virtue of being one of the best eight teams among all third-placed teams across 12 groups.

Spain through, Cape Verde continue Cinderella run in Group H

Spain, after starting their campaign with a draw, upped the ante by beating Saudi Arabia first and then two-time winners Uruguay to finish on top of the Group H. In the last group-stage match, Spain beat Uruguay 1-0 with Alex Baena scoring the only goal of the match in 42nd minute at the Guadalajara Stadium.