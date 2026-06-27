/FIFA 2026 | Argentina to rest Messi for dead-rubber Jordan group-stage fixture

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has confirmed that captain Lionel Messi will not start Saturday's (Jun 27) final Group J fixture against Jordan in FIFA World Cup 2026, with the reigning champions having already secured top spot in the group. Scaloni, speaking to reporters on Friday (Jun 26), said the decision had been made well in advance. "Leo will come on later and I've already confirmed the team, but we're going to announce it tomorrow," said the Argentine coach. Having beaten Austria 2-0 and Algeria 3-0 in their opening two matches of the tournament in North America, Argentina are through to the last 32 as group winners. With Jordan already eliminated and nothing riding on the result for La Albiceleste, Scaloni is expected to rotate heavily across his squad, giving fringe players much-needed minutes ahead of the knockout stage.

Why Argentina resting Messi for Jordan fixture?

The decision to rest Messi is a calculated one from Scaloni, with the 39-year-old having already made a massive mark on the tournament. The Inter Miami forward, who celebrated his birthday on Wednesday (Jun 24), has scored every single goal Argentina have managed so far - five in two wins - making him the outright leading scorer in FIFA World Cup history. His form has been nothing short of remarkable, a fact not lost on his teammates.

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Left-back Nicolas Tagliafico, who plays club football in France, was effusive in his praise when speaking to the media. The 33-year-old said Messi is operating at the very same level as he did when Argentina won the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, perhaps even surpassing that. In the next round, Argentina will face the runners-up from Group H, which features Spain, Uruguay, Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia.

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