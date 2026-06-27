/FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 17 live streaming: When and where to watch matches in India?

The first two weeks of the FIFA World Cup 2026 have already delivered excitement, memorable moments and plenty of talking points. Attention now turns to Day 17, which features several important matches involving some of the tournament's strongest teams. The action begins with a Group L clash between Panama andEngland at 2:30 AM IST. Croatia will then face Ghana in another Group L fixture at the same time. In Group K, Colombia take on Portugal, while Dr Congo meet Uzbekistan, with both matches scheduled for 5:00 AM IST. The day's final two fixtures, both in Group J, will see Algeria face Austria and Jordan take on Argentina at 7:30 AM IST.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 17: Live streaming details

When will FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 17 matches take place?

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The Panama vsEngland, Croatia vs Ghana, Colombia vs Portugal, Dr Congo vs Uzbekistan, Algeria vs Austria and Jordan vs Argentina matches at the FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place on Sunday (Jun 28) in India.

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Which TV channel will broadcast FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 17 matches live in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 17 matches between Panama vsEngland, Croatia vs Ghana, Colombia vs Portugal, Dr Congo vs Uzbekistan, Algeria vs Austria and Jordan vs Argentina, will be shown live on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India.

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 17 matches live streaming in India?