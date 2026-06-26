/FIFA 2026 | Is 'Trionda' making it difficult for goalkeepers to stop the football?

The ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 is seeing a rush of goals with as many as 177 goals already done with two more days left in the group stage. The goal number in FIFA 2026 is highest for eny edition of the football world cup, going past 172 goal set during the FIFA 2022 in Qatar. With the entire Round of 32 left to be played along with four quarterfinals, two semis, and a final - the number is only bound increase. While the goalkeepers are trying their best to save the ball from hitting the net, the official ball 'Trionda' might be making a little difficult for them to do so.

Know all about FIFA 2026 official ball - Trionda

The ball, made by Adidas, has four panels - the fewest in a World Cup ball. It has deep seem (stitches to connect the panels), something done intentionally by FIFA to ensure in-flight stability. The ball also has "strategically placed debossed lines alongside embossed country icons."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"The four-panel construction incorporates intentionally deep seams," FIFA says about the ball, and adds that it creates "a surface that produces optimal in-flight stability by ensuring sufficient and evenly distributed drag as the ball travels through the air. Additionally, embossed icons that are only visible up-close elevate grip when striking or dribbling the ball in wet or humid conditions."

FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

How the ball is behaving in air?

According to a research done by the academics of Department of Sport and Exercise Science, Seoul Women’s University (South Korea), and Institute of Health and Sports Science, University of Tsukub (Japan), the Trionda exhibits drag crisis at a certain speed.

The researchers tested the ball in different simulations in a wind tunnel which indicated that "arrangement of panel and seam structures exposed to the oncoming flow affected the aerodynamic response."

The research reports that the ball does not slow down as expected beacuse of the panels, surface and other factors, taking keepers by surprise against their own judgement and hence goes through the hands of some, most notably through Algeria's Luca Zidane against Argentina's Lionel Messi.

What do experts say about the ball?

Ex-England keeper Joe Hart gave his opinion to BBC on Iraq goalkeeper Ahmed Basil being unable to stop the ball hitby France's Kylian Mbappe annd said: "The ball is coming into the keepers a lot faster than it feels when it comes off the foot."

"I'm seeing this goal way too many times for a World Cup for there not to be something up with that football," he added.

Former Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel also opined on BBC and said: "The thing about this one is the construction of it is four panels this time. There's no stitching in it - it's all bonded together.

"When you mix that in with the different weathers, the air density, there's less drag on the ball, which means it doesn't spin as much, but it also means I find it a split second faster and I think we're seeing that a little bit."

What does Adidas say about the ball?

The manufacturer says that the ballwas approved by 300 tests and was designed to ensure "a more predictable trajectory." Notably, the 2010 FIFA World Cup edition ball Jabulani became very infamous for changing its trajectory mid-flight, making it a nightmare for the goalkeepers.

The design creates "a ball surface that produces optimal in-flight stability by ensuring there is sufficient and evenly distributed drag as it travels through the air," Adidas said.