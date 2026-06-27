/FIFA World Cup 2026: Colombia vs Portugal preview, predicted lineups, team news, score prediction and kick-off time

One of the standout fixtures of the final round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage sees Colombia and Portugal face off for top spot in Group K at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida on Saturday. Both countries have already placed themselves on the brink of the knockout stage, but finishing at the top of the group could provide a more favourable path in the Round of 32. Colombia enter the contest with the upper hand after recording back-to-back victories over Uzbekistan and DR Congo. Nestor Lorenzo’s men require only a draw to secure first place in Group K.

Los Cafeteros have been among the tournament’s most impressive sides, combining defensive discipline, relentless midfield work and attacking flair. Luis Díaz has been the standout performer, leading Colombia’s attack with pace, creativity and clinical finishing. Portugal, however, know only a win will be enough to leapfrog Colombia into first place. Roberto Martínez’s side opened their campaign with a frustrating draw against DR Congo before producing a commanding response by thrashing Uzbekistan 5-0.

Cristiano Ronaldo rolled back the years with a sensational display in that victory, underlining Portugal’s credentials as genuine World Cup contenders. Supported by the creativity of Bruno Fernandes and Joao Felix, Portugal possess one of the tournament’s strongest attacking units. With qualification virtually secured for Portugal and already confirmed for Colombia, both teams can approach this contest positively without the pressure of avoiding elimination. That freedom could produce one of the most entertaining matches of the group stage.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

FIFA World Cup 2026 Photograph: (WION)

Predicted Colombia XI (4-3-3)

Vargas; Munoz, Sanchez, Lucumi, Mojica; Puerta, Lerma, Arias; Rodriguez, Suarez, Diaz.

Predicted Portugal XI (4-2-3-1)

Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Veiga, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha; Neto, Fernandes, Felix; Ronaldo.

Head-to-Head

Saturday's encounter marks the first-ever senior international meeting between Colombia and Portugal. The two nations have never previously faced each other in either the FIFA World Cup or an international friendly.

Recent form

Colombia: W-W-W-W-L

Portugal: W-D-W-W-W

Match prediction

Colombia have earned praise for their defensive organisation, tactical discipline and dangerous counter-attacking style, making them one of the toughest teams in the competition. Portugal, meanwhile, boast exceptional squad depth and arrive full of confidence following their emphatic victory over Uzbekistan.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and João Félix provide Portugal with the quality to unlock even the strongest defences, while Colombia have enough attacking talent to ensure this remains an open and competitive encounter. Expect a tightly contested battle, but Portugal's superior firepower could make the difference.