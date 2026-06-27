/Hungary's Mighty Magyars: The best team never to lift the FIFA World Cup

Few teams in football history have dominated the sport quite like Hungary's legendary Mighty Magyars. Their revolutionary style of play, tactical innovation and remarkable unbeaten run made them the benchmark for greatness during the early 1950s. Between 1950 and 1954, Hungary went nearly four years without tasting defeat. Led by iconic names such as Ferenc Puskas, Sandor Kocsis, Nandor Hidegkuti and Jozsef Bozsik, they overwhelmed opponents across Europe and stunned the football world with their attacking brilliance.

One of their defining moments came in 1953 when Hungary dismantled England 6-3 at Wembley Stadium, becoming the first non-British team to defeat England on home soil. Months later, they hammered England 7-1 in Budapest, underlining their status as the world's most dominant football side. Their incredible form made them overwhelming favourites heading into the 1954 FIFA World Cup in Switzerland. Hungary cruised through the tournament, scoring goals for fun and even crushing West Germany 8-3 during the group stage.

The final, however, produced one of football's greatest shocks. Despite racing into a two-goal lead inside the opening eight minutes, Hungary failed to hold on. West Germany mounted a stunning comeback to win 3-2 in what has since become known as the ‘Miracle of Bern’. Heavy rain, injuries and relentless German resilience combined to produce one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history.

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Photograph: (WION)

That defeat denied the Mighty Magyars what many believed was an inevitable World Cup triumph. Political turmoil following the 1956 Hungarian Revolution scattered several of the team's biggest stars across Europe, ensuring the golden generation never had another realistic opportunity to complete their legacy. To this day, Hungary's 1950s side remains one of football's greatest ‘what if’ stories. Despite revolutionising tactics and inspiring future generations, the one prize missing from their glittering résumé is the FIFA World Cup.

The greatest team football had ever seen went two goals up in the World Cup final and still lost. Hungary's Mighty Magyars were unbeaten for almost four years, humiliated England at Wembley and were meant to be crowned the greatest of all time in 1954 World Cup. Instead, they fell apart in the Bern rain, and never got another chance.