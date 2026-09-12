/'A more balanced, multipolar world': India welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping for BRICS Summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in New Delhi on Saturday (September 12) to attend the 18th BRICS Summit 2026. After his arrival, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada welcomed him at the airport. In a post on social media platform X, the Ministry of External Affairs wrote, “Warm welcome to President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China on his arrival in New Delhi to attend the 18th BRICS Summit. He was received by MoS @JitinPrasada at the airport. We look forward to constructive discussions as BRICS continues to advance cooperation and contribute to a more balanced, representative and multipolar world.”

President Xi was also received with a warm welcome by a cultural troupe from the Northeast and other Indian states upon arrival. The cultural act included classical dance performances. The Chinese President Xi was accompanied by Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, and Wang Yi, Chinese foreign minister and a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, according to the Chinese news agency.

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India hosts the 18th BRICS Summit guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.” The theme reflects India’s focus on strengthening existing achievements and institutional effectiveness. It places development, sustainability and innovation at the heart of the agenda. It also highlights the aspirations of the Global South. India seeks to reinforce BRICS as a constructive and solutions-oriented forum.

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