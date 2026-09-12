/Kabir Khan recalls being in NYC during 9/11; ‘Witnessed a city shaken by unimaginable tragedy’

September 11, 2001, remains one of the darkest days in history, when the world was shaken by a terrorist attack. Twenty-five years later, filmmaker Kabir Khan recalled being in New York when the devastating attacks took place. Recalling the fear and uncertainty that gripped the city, Khan shared a series of pictures while jotting a heartfelt note.

Kabir Khan recalls being in NYC during 9/11

On September 11, Indian film director and screenwriter Kabir Khan took to Instagram to share a series of pictures he clicked around New York City. Recalling the devastating terror attacks that took place in 2001, Khan expressed his feelings about being in the US when the tragedy occurred.

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While sharing the pictures, Khan wrote a note that read, "New York has been a part of my film journey for a long time. I was in the US when 9/11 happened and witnessed a city shaken by the unimaginable tragedy."

He further shared how he returned to the city to shoot his second directorial project, New York, featuring Katrina Kaif, John Abraham, Irrfan Khan, and Neil Nitin Mukesh. Khan wrote, "Seven years later, I returned to shoot my second film, New York, a film shaped by the aftermath of that day, and saw the city reclaim its spirit."

The 2009 film New York is an action thriller that features Katrina Kaif as Maya Shaikh alongside Neil Nitin Mukesh and John Abraham. The story revolves around three friends who initially lead happy lives in New York, but whose lives are adversely affected by the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center on 9/11.

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Kabir Khan is an Indian film director and screenwriter. He has delivered several blockbuster hits, including Bajrangi Bhaijaan, 83, Ek Tha Tiger, Chandu Champion and New York.

About the 9/11 attack

September 11, 2001, is remembered as one of the darkest days in modern history, when coordinated terrorist attacks by al-Qaeda killed nearly 3,000 people in the United States. The day witnessed four plane hijackings: two planes were flown into New York's World Trade Center towers, a third hit the Pentagon, the headquarters of the US Department of Defence, and the fourth crashed into a field in Pennsylvania.

According to several reports, the attacks killed 2,977 people. The tragedy led to sweeping changes in US counterterrorism policy, military operations, and domestic security measures.