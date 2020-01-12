Ranveer Singh shares '83' character poster featuring Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth

Adding to the excitement of fans for his upcoming biographical sports drama '83' Ranveer Singh on Sunday dropped another character poster from the flick featuring Jiiva is Krishnamachari Srikkanth.



The 'Padmaavat' actor hopped on to Instagram as he shared the character poster along with a caption that reads: "IT'S CHIKA, MACHA!!! The Swashbuckling South Indian Strokeplay Sensation! Presenting @actorjiiva as #KrishnamachariSrikkanth!".

In the character poster, Jiiva can be seen stepping into the shoes of top scorer in the final match of 1983 world cup against West Indies, K Srikkanth. The actor is seen sporting the Indian team sports costume and smiling after he fires a shot.



On Saturday, the 34-year-old actor shared a character poster featuring Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar. In the character poster shared by the 'Padmaavat' actor, Tahir is seen dressed in a cricket jersey, swinging a bat in an iconic Sunil Gavaskar style.



Earlier, the star shared a picture of himself recreating the signature 'Natraj Shot' which is Kapil Dev's iconic shot. The upcoming sports film based on the former World Cup-winning captain will feature Ranveer essaying role of cricket stalwart Kapil Dev.



The movie '83' also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role opposite Ranveer Singh. The film also features R Badree, Hardy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Bhasin, Ammy Virk, and Saahil Khattar as the Men in Blue. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the movie is slated to release on April 10