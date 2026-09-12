/Mumbai-based Air India pilot found dead at Vasant Kunj hotel

An Air India pilot based in Mumbai died in Delhi after he was found unconscious inside his hotel room during a layover, the airline said on Saturday. The pilot was staying at a hotel in the Vasant Kunj area when he was found unresponsive on the evening of September 11.

He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, but doctors declared him dead after he was brought in.

According to media reports, a heart attack is suspected to have caused his death, although the exact cause has not been officially confirmed.

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The deceased had earlier been employed with Air India Express before moving to Air India a few months ago. He was due to operate a flight early on Saturday.

Air India said it was deeply saddened by the death and was supporting the pilot's family.

“Air India is deeply saddened by the passing away of a cockpit crew member in Delhi last night. He was on a layover rest at a hotel in Delhi, where he was found unconscious last evening. He was rushed to the hospital immediately, where he was declared dead. Air India is in close touch with his family and is extending all support at this time of grief,” an airline spokesperson said.

Delhi Police begin probe

Delhi Police said it received a PCR call at Vasant Kunj North police station on Friday about a hotel guest who was reportedly unwell. A police team reached the hotel and found the man unconscious and unresponsive, according to a statement cited by news agency ANI.

He was subsequently taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

A crime team was called to the hotel as part of the investigation. Police said the man was working as a captain with an airline and had checked into the hotel on September 10.

Police said the pilot's brother contacted the hotel manager on September 11 after the deceased did not respond to his calls. The manager then went to his room and found that the door was locked from inside. It was opened with the hotel's master key, following which the pilot was found unconscious.

The circumstances surrounding the death are being examined.